As IPL 2026 begins Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are stepping into a fresh phase with experienced Ajinkya Rahane leading the team. After parting ways with key players like Andre Russell and Venkatesh Iyer, the franchise has reshaped its squad with a smart mix of powerful overseas players and a strong Indian core.

The biggest highlight before the season was signing Australian all-rounder Cameron Green for a massive ₹25.20 crore, showing KKR’s clear plan to strengthen their middle order.

The team has also shown strong trust in its Indian talent by making fan favorite finisher Rinku Singh the vice captain. However, they are dealing with some early injury problems as key fast bowlers Harshit Rana and Akash Deep are ruled out.

Even so, KKR’s biggest strength remains their spin attack with Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy set to lead the bowling at Eden Gardens once again.

IPL 2026: Kolkata knight riders (KKR) player price list

Player Price (INR) Status/Role Cameron Green ₹25.20 Crore Auction Buy (Overseas All-rounder) Matheesha Pathirana ₹18.00 Crore Auction Buy (Overseas Bowler) Rinku Singh ₹13.00 Crore Retained (Batter) Sunil Narine ₹12.00 Crore Retained (All-rounder) Varun Chakravarthy ₹12.00 Crore Retained (Bowler) Mustafizur Rahman ₹9.20 Crore Auction Buy (Overseas Bowler) Harshit Rana ₹4.00 Crore Retained (Bowler) Ramandeep Singh ₹4.00 Crore Retained (All-rounder) Angkrish Raghuvanshi ₹3.00 Crore Retained (Batter) Tejasvi Singh ₹3.00 Crore Auction Buy (Wicket-keeper) Finn Allen ₹2.00 Crore Auction Buy (Overseas Wicket-keeper) Rachin Ravindra ₹2.00 Crore Auction Buy (Overseas All-rounder) Vaibhav Arora ₹1.80 Crore Retained (Bowler) Ajinkya Rahane ₹1.50 Crore Retained (Captain/Batter) Rovman Powell ₹1.50 Crore Retained (Overseas Batter) Tim Seifert ₹1.50 Crore Auction Buy (Overseas Wicket-keeper) Akash Deep ₹1.00 Crore Auction Buy (Bowler) Manish Pandey ₹0.75 Crore Retained (Batter) Umran Malik ₹0.75 Crore Retained (Bowler) Rahul Tripathi ₹0.75 Crore Auction Buy (Batter) Anukul Roy ₹0.40 Crore Retained (All-rounder) Kartik Tyagi ₹0.30 Crore Auction Buy (Bowler) Prashant Solanki ₹0.30 Crore Auction Buy (Bowler) Sarthak Ranjan ₹0.30 Crore Auction Buy (All-rounder) Daksh Kamra ₹0.30 Crore Auction Buy (All-rounder)

IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) full squad

Batters: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Rinku Singh (VC), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Rahul Tripathi, Rovman Powell

Wicket-Keepers: Finn Allen (WK), Tim Seifert (WK), Tejasvi Singh (WK)

All-Rounders: Cameron Green, Sunil Narine, Rachin Ravindra, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra

Bowlers: Varun Chakaravarthy, Matheesha Pathirana, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Umran Malik, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani, Saurabh Dubey, Prashant Solanki

IPL 2026: KKR Best playing 11

Finn Allen (WK), Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh (VC), Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Blessing Muzarabani, Varun Chakaravarthy.