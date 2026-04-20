The wait for Jasprit Bumrah’s first IPL 2026 wicket is finally over. After five long matches and a concerning 114-ball barren run in the 19th edition of the tournament, Bumrah has officially opened his account this season.

Defending a formidable total of 199/5 set by a scintillating Tilak Varma century, Bumrah silenced critics and the Narendra Modi Stadium crowd alike by striking on the very first delivery of the Gujarat Titans’ chase.

How did Bumrah get his first wicket?

Bumrah, who had gone 146 balls in the IPL without a wicket (dating back to the previous season), produced a classic delivery to dismiss the dangerous Sai Sudharsan for a golden duck.

The right-arm pacer steamed in and delivered a full-length ball that nipped away just enough. Sudharsan, looking to slice it over the covers without much footwork, caught the toe-end of the bat.

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The ball ballooned toward cover-point, where debutant Krish Bhagat, who was also handed his cap today, stayed composed on the edge of the circle to take a comfortable catch.

Ending the rare lean patch

The strike was a massive psychological boost for a Mumbai Indians side currently rooted to the bottom of the table. Before tonight, Bumrah had conceded 164 runs across 19 overs this season without a single scalp, marking the longest wicketless streak of his illustrious IPL career.

Tilak Varma’s hundred powers Mumbai to strong score

Earlier, Tilak’s 101* off 45 helped MI post 199/5. At one stage, Mumbai were reeling at 96/4 in the 13th over but not only did Tilak take his time early on but ensured that he accelerated in the latter stage of the innings to put Mumbai in a strong position.

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Tilak’s innings was studded with 8 fours and 7 sixes which included a boundary off the last ball of the innings that helped the left-hander bring up his maiden IPL hundred. Bumrah’s first-ball wicket has further helped the chances of the five-time champions in this fixture.