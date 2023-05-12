Jaiswal smashes fastest IPL 50 as RR revive playoff hopes with dominant win over KKR | Match report

Yashasvi Jaiswal made headlines once again in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a record-breaking performance, helping Rajasthan Royals secure a nine-wicket victory against Kolkata Knight Riders. The win resurrected Rajasthan Royals’ playoff hopes and gave them a much-needed boost in the IPL standings.

Jaiswal, who has been in sensational form throughout the tournament, smashed the fastest fifty in IPL history, reaching the milestone in just 13 balls. The 21-year-old left-hander fell just two runs short of a century, finishing with an impressive 98 from 47 balls, including 12 fours and five sixes. His performance, combined with captain Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 48, led Rajasthan Royals to a comfortable victory with 41 balls to spare.

On the same day, Yuzvendra Chahal, the Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner, broke the record for the most wickets in IPL history, taking his tally to 187. He also claimed four wickets for 25 runs in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders, contributing significantly to his team’s victory.

Kolkata Knight Riders struggled throughout the match, with their batters failing to find the right timing and scoring just 149/8 in their innings. Rajasthan Royals’ impressive fielding performance and Chahal’s outstanding bowling added to their woes.

Jaiswal’s fireworks began in the very first over when he took on Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana, hitting two fours and two sixes in an over that yielded 26 runs. He then hit three successive fours off Shardul Thakur to reach his half-century in just three overs.

Samson supported Jaiswal well, and the duo added an unbroken match-winning partnership of 121 runs off just 69 balls. Their victory took Rajasthan Royals to third place in the IPL standings, while Kolkata Knight Riders slipped to seventh place and virtually ended their playoff hopes.

Jaiswal’s record-breaking performance and Chahal’s impressive bowling helped Rajasthan Royals secure a convincing victory against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. With the playoff race heating up, this win gave Rajasthan Royals a much-needed boost, while Kolkata Knight Riders are left with little hope of making it to the playoffs.