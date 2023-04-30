Mitch Marsh’s terrific show goes in vain as SRH post first win against DC since 2020 | Match report

A superb show by Australian all-rounder Mitch Marsh went in vain as Sunrisers Hyderabad finally ended their losing streak to post a clinical win against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Marsh first devoured the SRH batters with clever bowling and later kept the home team in hunt with his 63 off 39 blitz. But unfortunately, this wasn’t enough for the home team as they lost to SRH by 9 runs. This means that Dehi Capitals are still at the bottom of the IPL points table. They would have to win every single match from here on, if they aim to continue their IPL 2023 campaign.

The Kotla win is very special for SRH as this is the first victory by the Orange Army against DC since 2020. They have also ended their three-match losing streak by this win at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. After this win, SRH have climbed a rank and are now at number 8. Mumbai Indians are at number 9 and DC are at number 10 according to the current rankings.

In the evening, SRH won the toss and Aiden Markram decided to bat first. With the sluggish pitch of Kotla, there were predictions that IPl match 40 would be a low-scoring game. But Abhishek Sharma’s 67 off 36 deliveries gave a strong start to Sunrisers. In the death overs, Heinrich Klaasen shone brilliantly as he slammed his maiden half-century. In the last five overs, SRH amassed 62 runs that made the difference. The final score was a mammoth 197 on the board.

DC’s chase began on a poor note as brilliant Bhuvneshwar Kumar got skipper David Warner on the second ball of the innings. Dc were 0/1. Then walked in Mitch Marsh. Together with Phill Salt, Marsh made it ridiculously easy and after 11 overs, DC were comfortable at 111/1. They were batting much more than the asking rate. It was Mayank Markande who broke the second wicket partnership and that was the moment DC lost the script. They never recovered. The home team lost wickets in quick succession and SRH dominated the game.