Coronavirus pierces IPL’s bio bubble, KKR vs RCB match rescheduled after players test +ve, CSK, DDCA also hit

IPL 2021 May 3 Latest Updates: In a development that is bound to trigger anxiety in the ongoing Indian Premiere League (IPL), two players of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have been tested positive for the highly infectious coronavirus. This has forced the IPL officials to postpone today’s match of the team with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Ahmedabad. Not only this, five members of Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) ground staff have been tested positive for Covid-19. They all were on match duty during the match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

A DDCA official was quoted as saying by a report that there are chances that the staff came in contact with players at Kotla ground during the match.

Also, three members of the Chennai Super Kings’ IPL contingent have been tested positive. Those whose results came positive after the latest round of testing on Sunday are – chief executive officer Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach L Balaji and a bus cleaner. It is believed that other team members are negative. They are in Delhi at the moment.

Meanwhile, the KKR-RCB game will be rescheduled and the new date is expected to be announced soon.

“Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were found to be positive in the third round of testing in the last four days. All other team members have tested negative for COVID -19,” a release said.

“The Medical Team is in continuous touch with the duo and are monitoring their health. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders have now moved towards a daily testing routine to identify any other possible cases and treat them at the earliest,” the release added.

Leg-spinner Chakravarthy and pacer Warrier both have been isolated and the medical team is determining who all came in contact with the players during the 48 hours prior to collection of the sample.