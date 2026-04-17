As of April 17, the IPL 2026 Purple Cap race is intensifying. While the power-hitters are dominating the headlines, the bowlers are fighting back on sticky wickets. Currently, Prasidh Krishna (GT) is narrowly clinging to the top spot by virtue of a superior average, despite being tied on total wickets with Chennai’s breakout star, Anshul Kamboj.

IPL 2026 Purple Cap Leaderboard (Top 10)

Last Updated: April 17, 2026

Rank Player Team Matches Wickets Economy Best Figures 1 Prasidh Krishna GT 4 10 8.00 4/28 2 Anshul Kamboj CSK 5 10 10.10 3/29 3 Ravi Bishnoi RR 5 9 9.31 4/41 4 Prince Yadav LSG 5 9 9.00 3/22 5 Jofra Archer RR 5 7 8.47 2/25 6 Bhuvneshwar Kumar RCB 5 7 9.25 3/27 7 Krunal Pandya RCB 5 7 9.22 2/28 8 Jacob Duffy RCB 3 6 12.10 3/22 9 Vaibhav Arora KKR 5 6 12.32 2/30 10 Shardul Thakur MI 5 6 14.32 2/35

The Current Narrative: GT’s High-Value Assets

Prasidh is proving exactly why the Gujarat Titans showed faith in him. With 10 wickets in just 4 matches, he has the highest strike rate among the top contenders. However, the story of the season so far is Kamboj. The CSK youngster has been trusted with the new ball and has delivered consistently, though his economy rate suggests he is still learning the ropes at the death.

Ravi Bishnoi remains the leading spinner in the hunt. His 4/41 earlier in the month is one of the standout spells of the tournament, keeping Rajasthan Royals firmly in the playoff conversation.