The Indian Premier League 2026 season continues to shift rapidly, and Tuesday night delivered another major twist. Sunrisers Hyderabad produced a commanding performance to beat Delhi Capitals by 47 runs, a result that has reshaped the top half of the table.

SRH rise, RR pushed down on NRR

With this win, Hyderabad have climbed to the third place, edging past Rajasthan Royals on net run rate. They’ve now played more matches than some of their direct rivals, but crucially, they’ve turned those games into points, creating a bit of breathing room in a tightly packed race.

At the top, Punjab Kings continue to set the pace. With 11 points and a strong net run rate, they remain the most consistent side so far this season.

Mid-table getting tighter by the day

For Delhi, this loss stings beyond just the result. They now sit fifth, right in the middle of a congested table where five teams are separated by just two points.

The heavy margin of defeat has also dented their net run rate, which could become decisive as the playoff race heats up. From here on, every game carries added weight.

Teams like Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals are all hovering in striking distance, making this one of the most competitive mid-table battles in recent seasons.

Unusual territory for MI and CSK

Lower down the table, two of the league’s biggest names. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, find themselves in unfamiliar positions.

Mumbai have shown flashes of a comeback, with individual performances offering some hope. Chennai, meanwhile, face a tougher road ahead, especially after losing key batter Ayush Mhatre to injury for the rest of the season.

Their upcoming clash now carries extra significance, not just as a marquee fixture, but as a must-win game to stay in the playoff conversation.

Pos Team Pld W L NR Pts NRR 1 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 6 5 0 1 11 +1.420 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 6 4 2 0 8 +1.171 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 7 4 3 0 8 0.820 4 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 6 4 2 0 8 +0.599 5 Delhi Capitals (DC) 6 3 3 0 6 +0.050 6 Gujarat Titans (GT) 6 3 3 0 6 -0.821 7 Mumbai Indians (MI) 6 2 4 0 4 +0.067 8 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 6 2 4 0 4 -0.780 9 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 6 2 4 0 4 -1.173 10 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 7 1 5 1 3 -0.879

What to watch next

The focus now shifts to Lucknow, where Lucknow Super Giants take on Rajasthan Royals. Another result there could further shake up the standings, underlining just how fluid this IPL season has become.

The bigger picture

If the first half of IPL 2026 has shown anything, it’s this: no position is safe. A single result can change the table overnight, and with margins tightening, net run rate and momentum are becoming just as important as wins.