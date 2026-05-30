With Ahmedabad preparing to host the IPL 2026 final on May 31, Akasa Air has announced additional services to cater to travellers heading to the city for the major cricket event.

Akasa Air has introduced special direct flights from Bengaluru and Navi Mumbai, whereas Western Railway will operate special AC superfast trains between Mumbai Central and Ahmedabad. The additional services are aimed at providing more travel options ahead of the final and facilitating return journeys soon after the match.

Akasa Air schedules special flights

Akasa Air stated that it will operate four direct flights on May 31 and June 1 in addition to its existing scheduled services to Ahmedabad.

According to the airline, the special flights have been timed to allow passengers to reach Ahmedabad ahead of the final and return shortly after the match. Akasa Air said that the additional services are aimed to offer “the most convenient flight options to and from Ahmedabad” for travellers.

Fly In. Cheer Loud. Fly Back Home ✈️ Special match-day flights between Mumbai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad! 🥳 😎 Touch down in Ahmedabad well in time for the big game 🥳 Feel the adrenaline of the finals ✈️ Return home to Mumbai or Bengaluru soon after the match Skip the… pic.twitter.com/ac4D3vQ77g — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) May 29, 2026

Route Departure Arrival Date Bengaluru – Ahmedabad 09:30 hrs 11:50 hrs May 31 Navi Mumbai – Ahmedabad 14:45 hrs 16:15 hrs May 31 Ahmedabad – Bengaluru 04:10 hrs 06:35 hrs June 1 Ahmedabad – Navi Mumbai 03:10 hrs 04:45 hrs June 1

The airline also said passengers will be able to follow live match updates through its SkyScore features while in the air. Additionally, Skylights cabin lighting will illuminate aircraft interiors in the colours of the Indian tricolour during the travel period.

Western Railway to operate Mumbai-Ahmedabad AC-special trains

Fans can also opt for train services, as Western Railways has announced two-special-fare AC Superfast Special train between Mumbai Central and Ahmedabad on May 31.

In a post on X, the railway zone said that the services are being operated “for the convenience of passengers and to meet the extra demand.”

For the convenience of passengers and to meet the extra demand, Western Railway to run Special Trains on Special Fare between Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad. The booking for Train No. 09021 & 09022 will open from 30.05.2026 at all the PRS counters and IRCTC website For detailed… pic.twitter.com/w00qXLaLL1 — Western Railway (@WesternRly) May 29, 2026

Train No. Route Departure Arrival Date 09021 Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad AC Superfast Special 06:20 hrs 12:40 hrs May 31 09022 Ahmedabad–Mumbai Central AC Superfast Special 15:10 hrs 21:45 hrs May 31

The trains will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Bharuch, Surat and Vadodara in both directions.

Western Railway stated that the trains will comprise of AC Executive Chair Car, AC Chair Car and Anubhuti coaches. Booking for Train Nos. 09021 and 09022 will open on May 30 through PRS counters and the IRCTC website.

More travel options ahead of final

The additional flights and trains have been announced ahead of the IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad, with airlines and railways adding capacity for travellers heading to the city. The special services are expected to offer greater flexibility to passengers travelling from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Bengaluru while also providing convenient return options.