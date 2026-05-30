With Ahmedabad preparing to host the IPL 2026 final on May 31, Akasa Air has announced additional services to cater to travellers heading to the city for the major cricket event.

Akasa Air has introduced special direct flights from Bengaluru and Navi Mumbai, whereas Western Railway will operate special AC superfast trains between Mumbai Central and Ahmedabad. The additional services are aimed at providing more travel options ahead of the final and facilitating return journeys soon after the match.

Akasa Air schedules special flights

Akasa Air stated that it will operate four direct flights on May 31 and June 1 in addition to its existing scheduled services to Ahmedabad.

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According to the airline, the special flights have been timed to allow passengers to reach Ahmedabad ahead of the final and return shortly after the match. Akasa Air said that the additional services are aimed to offer “the most convenient flight options to and from Ahmedabad” for travellers.

RouteDepartureArrivalDate
Bengaluru – Ahmedabad09:30 hrs11:50 hrsMay 31
Navi Mumbai – Ahmedabad14:45 hrs16:15 hrsMay 31
Ahmedabad – Bengaluru04:10 hrs06:35 hrsJune 1
Ahmedabad – Navi Mumbai03:10 hrs04:45 hrsJune 1

The airline also said passengers will be able to follow live match updates through its SkyScore features while in the air. Additionally, Skylights cabin lighting will illuminate aircraft interiors in the colours of the Indian tricolour during the travel period.

Western Railway to operate Mumbai-Ahmedabad AC-special trains

Fans can also opt for train services, as Western Railways has announced two-special-fare AC Superfast Special train between Mumbai Central and Ahmedabad on May 31.

In a post on X, the railway zone said that the services are being operated “for the convenience of passengers and to meet the extra demand.”

Train No.RouteDepartureArrivalDate
09021Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad AC Superfast Special06:20 hrs12:40 hrsMay 31
09022Ahmedabad–Mumbai Central AC Superfast Special15:10 hrs21:45 hrsMay 31
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The trains will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Bharuch, Surat and Vadodara in both directions.

Western Railway stated that the trains will comprise of AC Executive Chair Car, AC Chair Car and Anubhuti coaches. Booking for Train Nos. 09021 and 09022 will open on May 30 through PRS counters and the IRCTC website.

More travel options ahead of final

The additional flights and trains have been announced ahead of the IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad, with airlines and railways adding capacity for travellers heading to the city. The special services are expected to offer greater flexibility to passengers travelling from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Bengaluru while also providing convenient return options.