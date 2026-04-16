For years, Bihar was viewed through the lens of a “feeder state”—a talent pool that had to migrate to the jerseys of Jharkhand, Bengal, or Delhi to find a spotlight. But in the 2026 IPL season, the narrative has fundamentally shifted. The “Bihar Identity” is no longer just a backstory; it is the backbone of some of the league’s most dominant performances.

If an IPL scout were to build a team purely on Bihar lineage today, they wouldn’t just be building a sentimental squad; they would be constructing a tactical powerhouse. For a total purse of Rs 35.45 Crore—roughly the price of two marquee overseas fast bowlers—this XI offers a terrifying blend of raw velocity, teenage fearlessness, and seasoned leadership.

Here is why this “homegrown” unit is the most undervalued asset in the 2026 IPL season.

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The Top Order: Historical Aggression

Ishan Kishan (C/WK) | SRH | ₹11.25 Cr Role: Captain & Anchor. Born in Patna, Kishan has transitioned into a more mature leader this season. His recent 91 off 44 balls against RR (April 13) showcased a high-IQ evolution—targeting specific matchups while maintaining a strike rate of 200+. He is the technical and emotional spine of this unit.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi | RR | ₹1.10 Cr Role: Powerplay Disruptor. Having turned 15 on March 27, the Samastipur prodigy is the season’s statistical outlier. He holds the record for the youngest centurion in T20 history. His role is to dismantle the opposition’s psychology in the first six overs; with a strike rate of 260+, he makes even world-class bowlers look ordinary.

Prithvi Shaw | DC | ₹0.75 Cr Role: Pace-hitter. Shaw‘s family roots trace back to the Gaya district. At ₹0.75 Cr, he is a low-cost, high-impact asset. In this XI, he acts as the secondary aggressor; his ability to stand and deliver against high pace ensures the momentum never dips during the Powerplay.

Players With Roots In Bihar Playing IPL 2026 And Their Price

No. Player Name 2026 Team Role 2026 Price Connection 1 Ishan Kishan (C) SRH WK-Batter ₹11.25 Cr Born in Patna 2 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi RR Batter ₹1.10 Cr Samastipur (15 yrs old) 3 Prithvi Shaw DC Batter ₹0.75 Cr Family from Gaya 4 Kumar Kushagra GT WK-Batter ₹0.65 Cr Roots in Bihar 5 Anukul Roy KKR All-rounder ₹0.20 Cr Muzaffarpur/Samastipur 6 Sarthak Ranjan KKR Batter ₹0.30 Cr Madhepura 7 Akash Deep KKR Bowler ₹1.00 Cr Sasaram 8 Mukesh Kumar DC Bowler ₹8.00 Cr Gopalganj 9 Mayank Yadav LSG Bowler ₹11.00 Cr Supaul 10 Sushant Mishra RR Bowler ₹0.90 Cr Darbhanga 11 Sakib Hussain SRH Bowler ₹0.30 Cr Gopalganj

The Engine Room: Tactical Versatility

Kumar Kushagra | GT | ₹0.65 Cr Role: Spin-neutralizing Anchor. Born in Bokaro but with deep roots in Bihar, Kushagra is the XI’s “insurance policy.” He is a master of the sweep and reverse-sweep, essential for countering the heavy leg-spin dominance of the 2026 season.

Sarthak Ranjan | KKR | ₹0.30 Cr Role: Middle-Order Muscle. The Madhepura native is a “heavy-ball” hitter. He is used specifically to target domestic spinners in the middle-overs squeeze, relying on core strength to clear long boundaries.

Anukul Roy | KKR | ₹0.20 Cr Role: Defensive Spinner. Hailing from Samastipur, Anukul is the “Efficiency King.” With a 2026 economy rate of 8.26, he dries up one end, allowing the high-velocity pacers to attack with aggressive fields from the other side.

The Pace Corridor: Raw Velocity & Death Control

Mayank Yadav | LSG | ₹11.00 Cr Role: The Enforcer. With family roots in Supaul, Mayank is the premier speed merchant of the 2026 IPL. Clocking 156.7 kmph, he is used in short, violent bursts to break partnerships through sheer intimidation.

Mukesh Kumar | DC | ₹8.00 Cr Role: Death-Over Specialist. Born in Gopalganj, Mukesh is the tactical “Ice” to Mayank’s “Fire.” His 2026 form is defined by robotic consistency with wide-yorkers and seam-up deliveries under high pressure.

Akash Deep | KKR | ₹1.00 Cr Role: New-ball Swinger. From Sasaram, Akash Deep generates steep bounce from a high release point. He targets the “corridor of uncertainty,” making him the ideal Powerplay partner for Mayank’s raw pace.

Sakib Hussain | SRH | ₹0.30 Cr Role: Strike Bowler. The Gopalganj express is the breakout star of April 2026. His debut figures of 4/24 against RR proved that his 150 kmph ability is match-winning even at a base price of ₹30 Lakh.

Sushant Mishra | RR | ₹0.90 Cr Role: Left-arm Variation. Originally from Darbhanga, Sushant provides the essential left-arm angle. His skiddy pace and natural slant away from right-handers provide the variety needed in a right-arm heavy attack.

The Statistical ROI

Metric Bihar-Lineage XI Value Total Squad Cost ₹35.45 Crore Pace Ceiling 156.7 kmph Top Order Strike Rate 185.00+ Age of Youngest Centurion 15 Years

The Bench: Where the Depth Gets Uncomfortable

The XI’s strength doesn’t end at eleven. Mohammad Izhar — the 22-year-old left-arm pacer from Birpur, Supaul, signed by Mumbai Indians for ₹30 Lakh — sits as the natural cover for Sushant Mishra. Two left-arm pacers from the same state at the same base price: it is the kind of like-for-like depth that franchise scouts spend crores trying to manufacture. Bihar produced it organically.

Then there is Bipin Saurabh. The Aurangabad wicketkeeper-batter is the XI’s most glaring omission — and the IPL’s most glaring oversight. NCA-trained under VVS Laxman, a destroyer of pace bowling in domestic cricket, he has entered three consecutive IPL auctions at ₹30 Lakh and left unsold each time. In a league that paid ₹25 Crore for Cameron Green, Bipin Saurabh remains Bihar’s loudest unanswered question. He is not in this XI because no franchise gave him the chance to be. That says everything about the IPL’s blind spots — and nothing about his ability.

The Value For Money Bihar Brigade in IPL

This isn’t just a “homegrown” list; it is a high-velocity unit built specifically for the IPL’s brutal economy. By spending only 35% of a standard IPL purse, this Bihar-lineage XI secures a 156 kmph spearhead, a 15-year-old phenom, and a proven captain. And with Izhar waiting in the wings and Bipin Saurabh still waiting for his call, the pipeline shows no signs of running dry. It is definitive proof that Bihar’s lineage is currently the most undervalued asset in the IPL.