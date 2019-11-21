India vs West Indies: Mohammed Shami makes T20 comeback, Sanju Samson dropped

Virat Kohli will make a comeback in the limited-overs after being rested in the T20 series against Bangladesh.

India T20, ODI Squad, Players List for West Indies Series 2019: India announced its squad for the upcoming ODI and T20 series against West Indies on Thursday. Chief selector MSK Prasad along with his team of selectors announced the team ahead of India’s first Pink Ball Test match which will begin from 22 November.

ODI Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandeey, Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Deepak Chahar, Ravindra Jadeja and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

T20I Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.

Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested for the series as they are still recovering from their injuries. India had toured the Caribbean nation in August after the culmination of the ICC World Cup 2019. India outclassed West Indies in all three formats and remained unbeaten throughout the series.

Among the notable omission is that of Sanju Samson who was part of the T20 squad against Bangladesh. Samson being dropped seems to indicate that the team management has faith in Rishabh Pant and plans to give him a long run.

Another talking point was Rohit Sharma being picked for both the T20 and the ODI series. The Team India vice-captain has played nearly 60 matches this year (including the IPL) and it was expected that the selectors might rest him ahead of a long New Zealand tour next year.

Shreyas Iyer will likely be India’s number four in the upcoming series as he has been in tremendous form. Fast bowler Mohammed Shami has made a comeback to the T20 squad of the national team after giving stellar performances in ODI cricket as well as Test cricket for the country. However, Indian Team management will be hoping that Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya get back to hundred percent fitness soon.