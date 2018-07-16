India vs England 3rd ODI live streaming: On which channel to watch IND vs ENG Live telecast on TV

India vs England 3rd ODI live streaming: England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and put India in to bat in the series-deciding third and final One-day International (ODI) at the Headingley cricket ground on Tuesday. After losing the second match at Lord’s, India made three changes to their playing XI, bringing in Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur, while resting Lokesh Rahul, Umesh Yadav and Siddharth Kaul. The hosts dropped an injured Jason Roy and brought in James Vince. The series is currently locked at 1-1 after India won the opening match comprehensively.
When will India vs England, 3rd ODI match be played?
The India vs England, 3rd ODI will be played on July 17, 2018.
Where will India vs England, 3rd ODI match be played?
The India vs England, 3rd ODI match will be played at the Headingley, Yorkshire.
What time will India vs England, 3rd ODI match begin?
The India vs England, 3rd ODI match begins at 5:00 pm (IST). The toss will take place 30 minutes prior to the match at 4:30 pm (IST).
Which can one watch India vs England, 3rd ODI LIVE telecast on TV ?
The India vs England, 3rd ODI LIVE telecast on TV can be watched on Sony Six SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD.
How can one watch India vs England, 3rd ODI live streaming online?
The India vs England, 3rd ODI live streaming online will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on FinancialExpress.com
What are India and England squads?
ENGLAND
Eoin Morgan(C), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, David Willey, and Dawid Malan
INDIA
Virat Kohli(C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul, and Umesh Yadav.