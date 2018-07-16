India vs England 3rd ODI live streaming: On which channel to watch IND vs ENG Live telecast on TV

India vs England 3rd ODI live streaming: The series is currently level at 1-1.

India vs England 3rd ODI live streaming: England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and put India in to bat in the series-deciding third and final One-day International (ODI) at the Headingley cricket ground on Tuesday. After losing the second match at Lord’s, India made three changes to their playing XI, bringing in Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur, while resting Lokesh Rahul, Umesh Yadav and Siddharth Kaul. The hosts dropped an injured Jason Roy and brought in James Vince. The series is currently locked at 1-1 after India won the opening match comprehensively.



WATCH| India vs England 3rd ODI LIVE Score

When will India vs England, 3rd ODI match be played?