India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma surpasses MS Dhoni to break this unique record

Rohit Sharma is just eight runs behind Virat Kohli from becoming the highest run-scorer in T20I.

Stand-in captain Rohit Sharma became the most capped Indian player in T20 internationals by surpassing former Indian captain MS Dhoni when he took the ground in the first T20 match of the series against Bangladesh in at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma has now played 99 T20I matches which is the maximum by any Indian player. Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik is at the top of the ladder with 111 T20 matches. Rohit Sharma is now just eight runs behind Virat Kohli from becoming the highest run-scorer in T20 internationals. He has scored 2452 runs in 99 matches.

Rohit Sharma is leading the side against Bangladesh in the three-match T20I series in the absence of Virat Kohli who has been rested. After suffering a shock defeat in the first game, India will need to win second T20I if the Men in Blue want to stay alive in the series. The second match of the series will be held at Rajkot.

In the first match, Bangladesh outclassed India in every department of the game. Bangladesh had won the toss and opted to bowl against an inexperience Indian side.

The Bangladeshi bowlers hit the right length and made sure that the Indian batsmen would have to work hard for every run. The pitch was not easy to bat on and it looked like 148 could have been defended. However, Indian bowlers failed to replicate what Bangladesh bowlers did. The Indian fast bowlers relied on pace which backfired and helped the Bangladeshi batsman settle in and take the game away from the home side.

In the post-match press conference, Rohit Sharma admitted that his side lacked the experience which proved costly at the end. He said that the team should have fielded better.

Indian Squad against Bangladesh for T20Is:

Rohit Sharma (captain ), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur