India has been placed in the highest-risk ‘Category A’ bracket for doping by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), a move that brings the country under stricter international scrutiny and tighter testing requirements.

The reclassification, announced by the AIU under Rule 15 of World Athletics’ Anti-Doping Rules, reflects what the body described as a “consistently high risk” profile and gaps in the domestic anti-doping framework relative to the scale of violations.

The decision comes at a crucial time for Indian sports, with athletes preparing for upcoming global competitions and the country continuing its push to host the 2036 Olympic Games.

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Rising violations push India into ‘Category A’

The AIU’s move follows a sustained rise in Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs) recorded over recent years.

Data released by the body shows India ranking among the highest globally for doping violations across multiple years. The number of cases has steadily increased, placing the country under closer monitoring.

Officials point out that while increased testing has contributed to higher detection, the overall volume of violations remains a concern. The AIU noted that the scale of the issue has outpaced the current domestic anti-doping response.

AIU Chair David Howman said in a statement that the situation has remained high-risk for a prolonged period. He added that while efforts have been made, reforms have not kept pace with the problem.

“The doping situation in India has been high-risk for a long time and, unfortunately, the quality of the domestic anti-doping programme is simply not proportionate to the doping risk. While the AFI has advocated for anti-doping reforms within India, not enough has changed. The AIU will now work with the AFI to achieve reforms to safeguard the integrity of the sport of athletics, as we have done with other ‘Category A’ Member Federations,” Howman stated.

What ‘Category A’ status means for Indian athletes

The reclassification triggers a set of mandatory compliance measures for the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and its athletes.

Under Rule 15, athletes from Category A federations are subject to more rigorous testing protocols, including increased out-of-competition checks, pre-event testing, and stricter monitoring during major international events. These measures are aimed at safeguarding the integrity of competition.

The AIU is also expected to work more closely with Indian authorities to strengthen enforcement and oversight mechanisms.

AFI officials have acknowledged the seriousness of the development but maintain that increased testing has led to more cases being identified. They have also reiterated support for stronger legal measures, including the criminalisation of doping, to address the issue at its source.

The reclassification places India among a limited group of countries facing the highest level of anti-doping scrutiny, underscoring the need for systemic reforms even as Indian athletics continues to grow on the global stage.