India-Australia 2nd Test: Players share lighter moment during first session of Day 3 – Watch here

The third day of the second Test match between India and Australia, which was played at the Arun Jaitley stadium, saw some lighter sides as well, that brought smiles on the faces of players from both sides.

During the first session of the day, when Indian spinner R Ashwin was bowling the 15th over, Steve Smith was standing at the non-striker’s end. The former Australian skipper had stepped out of the crease just when Aswin was about to bowl his next delivery.

However, the ace spinner decided not to bowl at the last minute, giving a signal to the non-striker who then moved inside the crease, bringing laughter among players from both sides, including Virat Kohli, who also started laughing and clapping.

Ashwin again 😂👌. Look at Virat Kohli and Steve Smith #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/OsOCQseqwJ — Nitish Tiwary (@TiwaryT21821046) February 19, 2023

(Video: Courtesy @TiwaryT21821046)

Meanwhile, India beat Australia by six wickets to go up 2-0 in the four-Test match series and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With the visitors setting the target of 115 runs to win, Rohit Sharma’s men achieved the target in 26.4 overs, with the loss of just four wickets on board.

While he and Cheteshwar Pujara contributed 31 runs each in the team’s chase, Srikar Bharat remained not out with 23 runs. Virat Kohli also chipped in with 20 runs. KL Rahul, whose form is being questioned by several quarters, contributed just one run.

Also read: IPL 2023 schedule OUT! Defending champions Gujarat Titans to face Chennai Super Kings in IPL opener on March 31st

Even as Ravindra Jadeja took 7 wickets for 42 runs in Australia’s second innings and ten wickets in the match, Ashwin took the remaining three wickets for 59 runs. Travis Head was the highest scorer for Australia with 43 runs from 46 deliveries, with other Australian batsmen failing to perform on a slow track and deliveries were kept low. Jadeja was declared man of the match. Visitors had started the day at 61/1.

Also read: The BCCI Sting: Kohli vs Ganguly, performance injections and more – What Chetan Sharma revealed

It was India’s 100th win against Australia across all formats of the game. The third Test of the series will be played in Indore and is slated to begin from March 1, 2023.