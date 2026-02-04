India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup Semi-Final Live Streaming: The stage is set at the Harare Sports Club as the Ayush Mhatre-led India U19 side takes on a spirited Afghanistan U19 in the second semi-final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026.



India, the most successful team in the tournament’s history with five titles, enters this knockout clash as the favourites, remaining unbeaten throughout the group stages and Super Sixes. The Boys in Blue recently secured their spot after a clinical 58-run victory over arch-rivals Pakistan, fuelled by the explosive start of Vaibhav Suryavanshi and the consistent middle-order anchor, Abhigyan Kundu.

Standing in their way is an Afghanistan side that has become the “giant-killers” of the 2026 edition. Led by Mahboob Khan, the Afghan colts have stunned the cricketing world by finishing ahead of traditional powerhouses like Sri Lanka in the Super Six table on Net Run Rate.

Their bowling attack, spearheaded by the lethal pace of Nooristani and the disciplined spin of Wahidullah Zadran, has proven difficult to navigate on the abrasive Harare tracks. This match represents a historic opportunity for Afghanistan to reach their first-ever U19 World Cup final, while India seeks to extend their era of dominance.

When and where to watch India vs Afghanistan U19 live score streaming

The high-stakes semi-final between India U19 and Afghanistan U19 will be held on Wednesday, February 4, 2026. The match will take place at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 12:30 PM IST. For those tracking the game in real-time, live scores and ball-by-ball commentary will be available on the official ICC website and the BCCI’s digital platforms.

How to watch IND U19 vs AFG U19 Live on Star Sports and JioHotstar

Fans in India can catch the live action of the IND U19 vs AFG U19 semi-final on the Star Sports Network. The game will be broadcast across several channels, including Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, with regional language commentary available on Star Sports Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

For digital-first viewers, the India vs Afghanistan U19 live stream will be available exclusively on the JioHotstar app and website. Users can watch the match live on their smartphones, tablets, or smart TVs by logging into the platform. Given the significance of the fixture, JioHotstar is expected to provide multiple camera angles and expert analysis during the mid-innings break.

INDU19 vs AFGU19 Squads for semi-final 2

India U19: Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra (vc), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh (wk), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Henil Patel, D. Deepesh, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan.

Afghanistan U19: Mahboob Khan (c), Khalid Ahmadzai, Osman Sadat, Faisal Khan, Uzairullah Niazai, Aziz Mia Khil, Nazif Amiri, Khatir Stanikzai, Nooristani, Abdul Aziz, Salam Khan, Wahid Zadran, Zaitullah Shaheen, Rohullah Arab, Aqil Khan Obaid.