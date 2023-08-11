Mark your calendars for August 25, as that’s the day when the ticket gates swing open for the ICC World Cup. Cricket fans can secure their seats to witness the tournament’s magic, which is set to commence on October 5. This opening spectacle will see the formidable finalists of the previous edition, England and New Zealand, lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

To ensure a smooth ticketing process and avoid any fan frenzy, the ICC has opted for a phase-wise ticket release strategy, particularly for India matches. On August 25, tickets for all non-India matches and non-India warm-up matches will be available, giving an opportunity for fans to grab their tickets for the clashes among the nine teams: England, Australia, Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and the Netherlands.

When will ticket sales for India vs Pakistan match start?

For the India matches, the ICC has decided to organise ticket sales based on the specific venues. The countdown begins on August 30, as tickets for India’s warm-up matches become accessible. The main round tickets will hit the market on August 31. And for the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan encounter, which has been moved from October 15 to October 14, can be booked from September 3.

For those eager to stay ahead of the ticket rush, the ICC recommends early registration on their website, beginning August 15. This move ensures fans receive timely updates on ticket announcements, paving the way for a seamless booking experience. Be prepared to secure your spot at the ODI World Cup 2023, a chance to be part of cricketing history and relish the joy of this remarkable one-day cricket extravaganza.

How to book the ICC World Cup 2023 tickets?

The tickets for the World Cup can be booked online on the official website of ICC, BookMyShow, Paytm, and Paytm Insider.

Go to any of these websites

Click on the direct link to Book ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 Tickets Online

Now choose the match and venue. The ticket price will be displayed on your computer screen

Select the ticket. Enter the required details. Make the payment

You’ll receive a confirmation message about booking

With the countdown to the ODI World Cup underway and the tickets set to be released, the excitement is palpable. It’s time to mark the calendar, set the alarms, and gear up for the cricketing carnival.