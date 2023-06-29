ICC World Cup 2023: Do subcontinent teams have edge over others? Here’s what experts believe

With the ICC ODI World Cup just a few months away, cricket fans across the world are gearing up to watch their favourite cricketers in action. Starting from October 5, 2023, the final will be held on November 19, 2023, in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi stadium.

Fans and cricket pundits have already started expressing their views about the expected performances of each team. Many of them believe that since the World Cup is being held in India, sub-continent teams might have an edge over other teams as pitches here support spinners, as per Khaleej Times.

Spinning tracks

Expressing his views, Muttiah Muralitharan, the Sri Lankan legend and one of the most successful spinners of all time, believes that subcontinent pitches will favour bowlers and spinners will play a major role in these conditions. He further observes that while Afghanistan‘s team is not that great at batting, it is very strong in spin bowling, just like India and Sri Lanka.

While he felt that sub-continent teams are expected to reach the final, Murlidharan also observed Sri Lanka may not be a favourte to win the cup but has a very strong spin attack.

Favourite semi-finalists

Apart from him, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag also believes that subcontinent teams are likely favorites as they have better ideas on how to play on spin-friendly tracks. As per him while India and Pakistan are expected to reach semi-finals, Australia and England could be the other two teams.

Pakistan’s bowling great, Wasim Akram, while also expressing his opinion of subcontinent teams having better chances than other teams, felt that skipper Babar Azam’s side have all the potential to repeat what Imran Khan-led team did in 1992 by lifting the cup.

A total of ten teams will be participating in the tournament. While the tournament will be played for 46 days across the country, the much-awaited match between India and Pakistan will be on October 15, 2023, in Ahmedabad.