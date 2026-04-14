With nearly two months to go until the first ball is bowled, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially raised the stakes for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. In a landmark announcement, the governing body unveiled a record-breaking prize money pool of US$8,764,615 for the tournament, set to be hosted across England and Wales.

This 10% increase from the 2024 edition coincides with a historic expansion, as the tournament will feature 12 teams for the first time.

The Winning Stakes

The financial rewards reflect the meteoric rise of the women’s game:

Winners: US$2,340,000

Runners-up: US$1,170,000

Semi-finalists: US$675,000 each

Group Stage Win: US$31,154

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Minimum Guarantee: Every participating team is assured a minimum of US$247,500.

ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta emphasized that the investment is a testament to the sport’s global impact. “The expansion to 12 teams, combined with a record prize pool, underlines our commitment to building a stronger, more competitive global game,” he stated.

“…This event is shaping up to not only set a host of new attendance and viewing records in the sports and media ecosystems but also leave a lasting impact on the wider socio-cultural landscape across the world,” he was quoted as saying in an official release.

Trophy Tour Begins at Lord’s

To celebrate the countdown, the ICC Trophy Tour with DP World launched today at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground. The tour began with a spectacular projection of the trophy’s silhouette onto the historic pavilion.

The Route to June 12:

European Leg: The trophy will travel through the Netherlands, Ireland and Scotland.

Host City Tour: Throughout May, it will visit Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol, Southampton and London.

Fan Engagement: Major stops include Trafalgar Square and the Bullring, offering fans a chance to get close to the ultimate prize.

Tournament kicks off on June 12

The tournament officially kicks off on June 12, 2026, at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Hosts England will face off against Sri Lanka in a high-octane opening fixture that is expected to set new attendance records.