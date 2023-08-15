ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023: Team India’s 5 big worries

The ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 is inching closer. However, Team India has much to plan about. Already, their performance has been a disappointment in ICC tournaments in the last couple of years. The last ICC tournament India won was in 2013.

Let’s have a look at what are five big worries for the Indian cricket team.

1. Team India seems to be not in its peak form. The T20I series loss to West Indies and the average show in the ODIs is a reflection of the fact that men in blue are struggling to get in form.

2. No common core group of players seems to be another reason for worry. There are frequent reshuffles. Last year, BCCI should have maintained same 15 players in ODIs. It would have helped to understand the team’s strengths and weaknesses.

3. In the ODIs vs West Indies, Axar Patel came to bat at No 4. Rahul Dravid said that India is looking to ‘experiment’. With World Cup less than two months to go, this shows the management lacks idea about who their first XI will be at World Cup.

4. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are missing out for the last six months in the middle order. The likes of Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav have not performed. Also, Rishabh Pant is not there. There is no denying the truth that Team India is currently in a middle-order crisis.

5. There is still no clarity that whether Hardik is ready to bowl a 10-over quota in all matches of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup. Interestingly, other teams have a solid all-rounder at number 5 or 6. For example, for Australia, Cameron Green and Mitchell Marsh are two such options (they can bowl and bat equally well). For India, Hardik is the best option. Alas! His fitness is a matter of concern.