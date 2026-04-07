After the season’s first washout at Eden Gardens last night, all eyes have turned to the Guwahati skies. As the Rajasthan Royals (RR) prepare to host the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium today, April 7, fans and fantasy league players are on high alert for potential rain disruptions.

The Hourly Forecast: A Glimmer of Hope

While the afternoon in Guwahati saw a significant 75% chance of rain and thunderstorms, the outlook for the match itself is more optimistic.

Toss Time (7:00 PM): The probability of precipitation is expected to drop sharply to roughly 6-10%.

Match Hours (7:30 PM-11:30 PM): Clearer skies are forecast for the late evening, though a stray passing shower remains a minor risk.

Temperature: A comfortable 20-23 Degrees Celsius, making for ideal playing conditions if the rain stays away.

The ‘Dew’ Factor

For the captains, the real spoilsport might not be rain but humidity. With levels expected to hit 75-85% tonight, heavy dew is almost a certainty in the second innings.

A wet ball will be a nightmare for MI’s spinners and even Jasprit Bumrah to grip especially when the pacer tries to ace his slower-ball variations. That could potentially make the toss a crucial factor. Expect the team winning the toss to bowl first without hesitation.

ALSO READ IPL 2026: Why Rajasthan Royals are playing home matches in Guwahati

What if it rains?

Following the KKR vs PBKS washout, the IPL playing conditions remain strict. For a result tonight:

A minimum 5-overs-a-side contest must begin by 10:56 PM IST.

They’re explosive and they know it 👌 pic.twitter.com/oGHKVMZ1Uy — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 7, 2026

If play is not possible by the cut-off, both teams will walk away with one point each.

While the afternoon showers have kept the ground staff busy, the current forecast suggests that we could get a game in the evening.