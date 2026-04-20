As IPL 2026 is getting more exciting, all eyes are now on the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for Match 30 between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI). This “Western Derby” has become a big and strategic rivalry and both teams are coming in with very different forms.

Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill are looking strong right now. After a slow start, they’ve bounced back with three wins in a row. Gill has been in great touch scoring a half-century in each of those matches.

Their bowlers especially Prasidh Krishna and Rashid Khan have also been performing well making Ahmedabad a tough place for visiting teams.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians are going through a rough phase. Even though Quinton de Kock scored a brilliant unbeaten 112 in their last match against Punjab Kings the team Mumbai Indians has lost four games in a row.

Captain Hardik Pandya will be worried especially about Jasprit Bumrah, who hasn’t taken a single wicket in five matches which is very unusual for him and has made their bowling look weak.

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How To Watch GT vs MI on TV?

Fans can watch the match live on Star Sports on TV. You can also choose your preferred language like Bhojpuri, Haryanvi, Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, or Kannada from the settings.

To watch the full match, you will need a subscription. However some plans from Reliance Jio and Airtel may give you free access.

TV Broadcast (Star Sports Network):

English: Star Sports 1 / HD

Hindi: Star Sports / HD

Regional channels: Available in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada for local coverage

How to watch GT vs MI for free in India?

The match will be streamed online on JioHotstar, which is now the official digital platform after the merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar.

While premium features on JioHotstar usually need a subscription, many users can still watch the match for “free” using telecom offers.

Reliance Jio and Airtel have some affordable data plans starting under ₹100 that include access to JioHotstar. For example, Jio’s ₹79 or ₹100 plans and Airtel’s ₹100 or ₹195 data packs can give you free IPL streaming for up to 30 days.

Also, if you are using Vodafone Idea (Vi), you can check the Vi Movies & TV app or recharge plans like ₹175 which may also offer free streaming benefits.

How to Live Stream today’s IPL match featuring GT vs MI in the world

Note: In Bangladesh, JioStar has reportedly ended its direct agreement, so fans should check local listings for Gazi TV (GTV) or the Toffee app for potential coverage updates.

MENA: CricLife on TV and StarzPlay for online streaming.

Pakistan: Fans can stream the match legally via the Tapmad TV or Tamasha apps.

Bangladesh: The match is available on Gazi TV (GTV) and digitally through the Toffee or Rabbithole platforms.

USA & Canada: Willow TV is the official broadcaster, available via Sling TV and Fubo.

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Cricket will air the match live; streaming is available on the Sky Go app.

Australia: Catch the action on Fox Cricket or stream via Kayo Sports.