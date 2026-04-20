With less than two months to go for the FIFA World Cup 2026, India still does not have an official broadcaster for the tournament, an unusual situation for one of the biggest global sporting events.

The expanded 48-team World Cup is scheduled to begin on June 11 in Mexico City, but broadcasters in India are yet to commit to a deal. For fans, this means uncertainty over where and how the matches will be available, even as anticipation builds globally.

Late-night kickoffs dampen broadcaster interest

The biggest hurdle is not interest in football, but the clock.

With matches spread across the USA, Canada and Mexico, most games will be played between midnight and early morning Indian time. For viewers, that means tuning in between 12:00 AM and 5:30 AM IST, a window traditionally considered low-value for television.

For broadcasters, this directly impacts advertising revenue. Prime-time rates are difficult to justify for matches played at 3:00 AM, even if global stars are on the pitch.

FIFA cuts price but buyers remain cautious

FIFA has already adjusted its expectations in response to the muted demand.

Initial estimates had pegged the combined media rights for the 2026 and 2030 editions at around $100 million for India. That figure has reportedly been reduced sharply to nearly $35 million after limited traction from broadcasters.

Even at the lower price, networks remain cautious. Industry sources indicate valuations closer to $25 million, factoring in scheduling challenges and competition from cricket properties that dominate Indian sports spending.

The current media landscape has also changed. The merger that created JioStar has reduced the number of major bidders in the market, limiting competitive auctions that once drove up prices for marquee events.

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Doordarshan a fallback option?

If a private deal does not materialise soon, the tournament could move to public broadcaster Doordarshan, according to Business Standard.

Under India’s sports broadcasting regulations, events of national importance can be made available on free-to-air platforms through Prasar Bharati. While that would ensure accessibility, it could mean a more basic viewing experience compared to the multi-platform, high-definition coverage seen during the 2022 World Cup.

For now, the situation remains a waiting game. With the opening match approaching, both FIFA and broadcasters are holding their ground, leaving fans in India watching closely, even before a ball is kicked.