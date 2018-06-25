Denmark vs France LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: When and where to watch Live telecast in India on TV

France will take on Denmark in a group C encounter of FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia. France have already qualified for the round of 16 with two wins in two matches so far.

Denmark vs France LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: France will take on Denmark in a group C encounter of FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia. France have already qualified for the round of 16 with two wins in two matches so far. Although the last match of the group is a formality for Les Blues’ camp but coach Didier Deschamps has made it clear that he wants to finish top of the group, no matter who they’ll play against. The 19-year-old forward Kylian Mbappe is inching closer to history as he is just a goal away from becoming just the sixth teenager to score twice in the World Cup.

Denmark, on the contrary, need a point to guarantee a spot in the knockout stages. Even a draw will see them sail off but a loss would open the gates for Australia if the Socceroos emerge victorious in their last group game against Peru. Denmark will draw inspiration from their last World Cup against France where the Danes defeated the defending champions 2-0.

When will Denmark vs France, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Denmark vs France, FIFA World Cup 2018 match will be held on June 26, 2018.

Where will Denmark vs France, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Denmark vs France, FIFA world cup will be held at Luzhniki Stadium Moscow.

What time will Denmark vs France, FIFA World Cup 2018 match start?

Denmark vs France, FIFA World Cup 2018 game will start at 7.30 pm IST.

How to watch Denmark vs France, FIFA World Cup 2018 live telecast on TV?

One can watch Denmark vs France, FIFA World Cup 2018 Game live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN.

How to watch, Denmark vs France, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live streaming online?

Denmark vs France, FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming can be watched on JioTV, SonyLiv and Airtel TV app. You can watch all the live updates on Financialexpress.com.

Here are the squads

DENMARK

Goalkeepers: Frederik Ronnow (Brondby), Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield/ENG), Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester/ENG)

Defenders: Andreas Christensen (Chelsea/ENG), Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford/ENG), Jannik Vestergaard (Borussia Monchengladbach/GER), Jens Stryger Larsen (Udinese/ITA), Jonas Knudsen (Ipswich/ENG), Mathias Jorgensen (Huddersfield/ENG), Simon Kjaer (Sevilla/ESP)

Midfielders: Christian Eriksen (Tottenham/ENG), Lasse Schone (Ajax/NED), Lukas Lerager (Bordeaux/FRA), Michael Krohn-Dehli (Deportivo La Coruna/ESP), Thomas Delaney (Werder Bremen/GER), Willian Kvist (FC Copenhagen)

Forwards: Andreas Cornelius (Atalanta/ITA), Kasper Dolberg (Ajax/NED), Martin Braithwaite (Bordeaux/FRA), Nicolai Jorgensen (Feyenoord/NED), Pione Sisto (Celta Vigo/ESP), Viktor Fischer (FC Copenhagen), Yussuf Yurary Poulsen (RB Leipzig/GER)

FRANCE

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur/ENG), Steve Mandanda (Marseille), Alphonse Areola (Paris Saint-Germain)

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City/ENG), Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart/GER), Adil Rami (Marseille), Djibril Sidibe (Monaco), Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona/ESP), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid/ESP)

Midfielders: N’Golo Kante (Chelsea/ENG), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus/ITA), Steven N’Zonzi (Sevilla/ESP), Paul Pogba (Manchester United/ENG), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich/GER)

Forwards: Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona/ESP), Nabil Fekir (Lyon), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea/ENG), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Thomas Lemar (Monaco), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Florian Thauvin (Marseille)