When Ayush Mhatre pulled up while attempting a second run during Chennai Super Kings’ match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the immediate concern was the extent of the injury. According to an Indian Express report, Mhatre is expected to be ruled out for the next three weeks.

The report states that while the injury does not seem as bad as it looked initially with the batter not experiencing any pain as of now, the exact nature of his injury will be known once he undergoes scans after reaching Mumbai on Monday.

Mhatre, who has been one of CSK’s more consistent performers this season, continued to bat briefly after clutching his left hamstring before eventually being dismissed. The team did not use the “retire out” option, which is permitted under IPL playing conditions.

Ashwin ‘shocked’ CSK let Mhatre continue

The incident occurred in the middle overs, at a stage when CSK were trying to accelerate.

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, speaking after the match, pointed out that retiring an injured batter is now a tactical option teams consider to avoid further strain.

“The physios have gone out and checked him. He (Mhatre) was limping, but you are asking him to play another ball and making him run between wickets. Should he have not retired out when he was limping? I don’t understand how they can handle him so carelessly. It was shocking,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Mike Hussye confirms Mhatre torn his hamstring

CSK’s batting coach has all but confirmed that Mhatre has torn his hamstring.

“Obviously a hamstring tear. I don’t know how bad it is. I’m sure we’ll scan him probably tomorrow or the next day. It looks pretty bad, unfortunately. And he’s going to be a big, big loss because he’s been in really nice touch for us,” Hussey said.

Potential impact on CSK’s campaign

CSK currently have two wins from six matches and are placed in the lower half of the points table. Mhatre has played a key role in their top order, particularly during the Powerplay phase.

If ruled out for an extended period, he could miss multiple fixtures in a tightly packed schedule. CSK are set to face Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants in their upcoming matches.

The absence of a settled top order and especially the one who was in good form could add to the challenges for a batting unit that has already shown inconsistency this season. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s form has been under scrutiny, and Mhatre’s contributions had provided some stability at the top.

What lies ahead for Chennai Super Kings?

CSK’s immediate focus will be on the medical update expected early this week. The team management will also need to reassess combinations if Mhatre is unavailable.

With the league entering a crucial phase, squad availability and injury management are likely to play a significant role in shaping CSK’s path forward.

The events during the SRH match have now added another variable to a campaign that has already been under pressure.