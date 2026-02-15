IND vs PAK Live Streaming: T20 World Cup 2026: Millions of people will watch India vs Pakistan match with excitement and nervous energy. The streets will grow quiet. Conversations will stop. And for a few intense hours, nothing else will seem important

India vs Pakistan: A Night where cricket stops the world

India come into the match with full of confidence. They have strong and balanced team and the experience to handle big moments. Their batters can attack any bowling side, they have both speed and accuracy. In big pressure games like this, staying calm is their biggest strength.

Pakistan, on the other hand, play their best cricket when things are intense and unpredictable. That makes them very dangerous. A fast and aggressive start with the ball or a quick run scoring burst with the bat can change the game in just a few minutes. When Pakistan gets into rhythm, they are hard to stop.

This match is not just about points on the table, it’s about pride, history and about adding another unforgettable moment to cricket’s biggest rivalry.

As the lights shine brightly and the national anthems echo across the stadium, one thing is clear for a few unforgettable hours, the world will focus only on this game.

Because when India face Pakistan, cricket feels truly magical.

When and where to watch IND vs PAK live streaming

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match will start at 7:00 pm IST, February 15. Catch the live score and real-time commentary on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.

How to watch IND vs PAK live on Star Sports and HotStar

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. The live stream will be available for subscribers on the JioHotstar app.

PAK vs IND T20 World Cup Squad

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh

Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq