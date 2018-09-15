Cricket Australia open for more warm-up games ahead of India Tests

India head coach Ravi Shastri (PTI)

Cricket Australia (CA) has responded positively to India head coach Ravi Shastri’s request for more warm-up games in the run-up to the four-match Test series between the two nations later this year.

Following the recent 1-4 series loss to England, Shastri had demanded more warm-up games against Australia ahead of first Test in Adelaide from December 6.

India only had one practice match ahead of their recent Test series against England, which was preceded by the limited over series, comprising three One-day Internationals and as many T20 Internationals.

Responding to Shastri’s requests of having more warm-up fixtures ahead of the red ball matches, CA has made it clear that they are open to more tour matches.

“We are happy to discuss options with the BCCI, but we have not received any formal notification to increase the number of tour matches prior to their series commencing in Australia,” a Cricket Australia spokesperson was quoted as saying.

India are slated to tour Australia for three T20 internationals, four Test matches and three ODIs from November 21 to January 18.