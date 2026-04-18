The script was supposed to be legendary. After leading Jammu & Kashmir to a historic Ranji Trophy title with a mind-numbing 60 wickets in the 2025-26 season, Auqib Nabi was the talk of the auction. When Delhi Capitals dropped ₹8.40 Crore on the 29-year-old, fans expected him to be the next big thing. Instead, Nabi has become the latest face of the “IPL Debut Curse.”

In his first two outings against CSK and RCB, Nabi has looked completely out of depth, going wicketless while bleeding runs at an economy of 10.6. The memes are already writing themselves: Ranji Nabi vs. IPL Nabi. But beyond the Twitter banter, his struggle highlights a brutal reality: the leap from domestic “Alpha” to IPL debutant is a cliff most stars fall off.



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The “Weight of the Purse” & The Margin for Error

In domestic cricket, Nabi could bowl a loose one and still get a dot ball. In the IPL, facing a 15-year-old prodigy like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi or a veteran like Kohli, a 5% error means the ball is in the second tier of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. For Nabi, the pressure to justify that ₹8.40 Cr price tag has led to “over-trying”—ditching his natural swing for expensive variations that just aren’t landing.

The Ghosts of IPL Debuts Past: 3 Domestic Stars Who Faltered

Nabi isn’t alone. The history of the IPL is littered with domestic giants who arrived as kings and left as cautionary tales.

Saurabh Tiwary (The “Next Dhoni” Syndrome): After a stellar 2010 season with MI, Tiwary was the hottest domestic property in the 2011 auction. RCB paid a massive premium for him, but the long-haired Jharkhand star couldn’t replicate the power-hitting. He went from being an “Under-23 Player of the Tournament” to a middle-order anchor who struggled to clear the ropes under the pressure of a big-money contract.

After a stellar 2010 season with MI, Tiwary was the hottest domestic property in the 2011 auction. RCB paid a massive premium for him, but the long-haired Jharkhand star couldn’t replicate the power-hitting. He went from being an “Under-23 Player of the Tournament” to a middle-order anchor who struggled to clear the ropes under the pressure of a big-money contract. Varun Chakaravarthy (The Kings XI Punjab Debacle): Before he became the KKR “mystery” legend, Chakaravarthy was the ₹8.4 Cr shock-buy for Punjab in 2019. His debut was a disaster—he was smashed for 25 runs in his very first over by Sunil Narine and finished the season with just one wicket. It took him a team change and a year of rebuilding to find his rhythm again.

Before he became the KKR “mystery” legend, Chakaravarthy was the ₹8.4 Cr shock-buy for Punjab in 2019. His debut was a disaster—he was smashed for 25 runs in his very first over by Sunil Narine and finished the season with just one wicket. It took him a team change and a year of rebuilding to find his rhythm again. Shivam Dube (The RCB Struggles): Dube was signed by RCB for ₹5 Crore in 2019 following his domestic six-hitting heroics. However, the transition was painful. He struggled with a low strike rate and couldn’t find his role in a star-studded lineup. It wasn’t until years later at CSK that he finally lived up to his “domestic billing.”

Why the Transition from Domestic To IPL is a “Main Character” Trap

Most domestic stars fail because they go from being the “Main Character” of their state team to a “Background Extra” in the IPL. In Ranji, Nabi bowled 20-over spells to build rhythm. In the IPL, he’s a tactical tool used in 2-over bursts.