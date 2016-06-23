Anil Kumble becomes Indian cricket team’s coach for one year

“Anil Kumble will be an excellent organiser and a top team man. And knowing him, he will respect the fact that the captain runs the team”, tweeted Harsha Bhogle.

BCCI President Anurag Thakur on Thursday announced Anil Kumble’s name as the next coach for the Indian cricket team for one year. Kumble becomes the 11th coach for the Indian team.

“After discussions we have taken a final call that for one year Anil Kumble will be the head coach,” Anurag Thakur said.

India deserves the best, that’s why we chose him, he added.

Taking it as a huge responsiblity, Anil Kumble said, “It’s a great honour to be back in Indian dressing room in a different role. It’s a huge responsibility, ready to take this role. Coaches come later, it’s always players first.”

When asked about the planning for the upcoming series, the Indian coach said “Strategy will be to win. Have a short and long plan for the upcoming series, but I cannot plan alone; need players to pitch in”

Anil Kumble will be an excellent organiser and a top team man. And knowing him, he will respect the fact that the captain runs the team. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 23, 2016

The three-member BCCI’s cricket advisory panel comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman interviewed candidates shortlisted by the BCCI in Kolkata.

Out of the ones who were shortlisted, Ravi Shastri and Anil Kumble were the two most high-profile names.

Kumble is India’s most successful bowler and took 619 wickets in 132 tests and 337 from 271 one-day internationals.