Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) may have finally opened their account in IPL 2026, but the victory has come with a personal financial blow for their star opener. World’s top-ranked T20I batter Abhishek Sharma has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee following a disciplinary breach during SRH’s 65-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens.

Abhishek breaches IPL Code of Conduct

The 25-year-old was found guilty of breaching Article 2.3 of the IPL Code of Conduct.

This article specifically prohibits the use of “offensive, obscene, or profane language” that can be heard by spectators or captured by the broadcast (stump microphones).”

The incident occurred shortly after Abhishek was dismissed for a blistering 48 off 21 balls. Visible frustration led to an expletive that was clearly picked up by the live feed, triggering an immediate report from the on-field umpires.

In addition to the heavy match-fee deduction (estimated to be around Rs 12-15 lakh), Abhishek has also had one demerit point added to his disciplinary record.

The ‘Travis-Abhishek’ carnage

The fine is the only dark cloud over what was otherwise a perfect night for Abhishek. Alongside Travis Head, he dismantled the KKR powerplay attack, guiding SRH to a record-breaking start.

The opening duo scored 82 runs in just 5.3 overs. Abhishek’s strike rate was a staggering 228.57, featuring four boundaries and four towering sixes. Consequently, SRH posted a massive 226/8, a total KKR never looked like chasing despite a frantic start from Finn Allen.

Accumulation of demerit points might lead to suspension of player

Abhishek has admitted to the Level 1 offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Roshan Mahanama. Under IPL rules, a Level 1 breach does not require a formal hearing if the player accepts the charge. However, he now enters a danger zone, as accumulating four demerit points within a season leads to an automatic one-match suspension.

IPL 2026 standings update

With this win, SRH has surged to 6th place on the points table, effectively recovering from their opening-day loss to RCB. Meanwhile, KKR’s woes continue; the three-time champions have now slumped to 9th place after failing to win either of their first two fixtures.