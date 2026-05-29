After decades of investing as a salaried person in the provident fund run by the Employees Provident Fund organisation (EPFO), you retire with a sizable provident fund corpus, which, for many, looks like a financial milestone and a reward for years of patience.

But retirement also marks the beginning of a new financial challenge. The salary stops, while the responsibility of making the retirement corpus last for decades begins. The decisions you make in the first few years after receiving your PF money can have a significant impact on your long-term financial security.

Many retirees find themselves asking the same questions: Where should the money be invested? How much can be safely spent? And how can a steady income be generated without exhausting the corpus too quickly?

Here are some common mistakes retirees should avoid after receiving their PF corpus.

1) Letting the money lie idle without a strategy

One of the biggest mistakes retirees make is letting large amounts of money remain idle in savings accounts or fixed deposits for months without any strategy. This usually happens because people are unsure about what to do next. Idle money slowly loses value because of inflation and taxation. The right way is to first identify future goals and then allocate the corpus strategically across different assets based on your goals and liquidity needs.

2) Entering retirement without clear financial goals

Another major mistake is not having clearly defined goals for retirement and ending up making random investment decisions that later create financial stress. It is important to first understand and divide the retirement corpus into three broad buckets, which can be regular living expenses, emergency and healthcare needs, and long-term wealth creation. Clear goals should then be assigned to each of these buckets so that the investment strategy can be planned accordingly.

Chirag Muni, Director, Anand Rathi Wealth, says, for the portion of the corpus meant for regular living expenses, retirees can consider maintaining a withdrawal rate of around 4 to 6% annually so that liquidity needs are met while helping the retirement corpus sustain itself over a longer period.

3) Ignoring asset allocation after receiving PF

Many people forget that the PF corpus itself is largely part of the debt allocation of their overall portfolio. After retirement, some portion may need to be gradually shifted towards long-term growth assets such as equity to help the portfolio beat inflation over time.

Completely avoiding growth assets can create another risk, which is the gradual erosion of purchasing power during retirement.

“Investors can consider maintaining a balanced allocation such as 60:40 across equity and debt, while using a Systematic Withdrawal Plan from the debt portion and gradually shifting money from equity to debt ahead of future expenses,” said Chirag Muni.

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4) Ignoring medical and healthcare planning

Medical planning remains one of the most ignored areas in retirement. Healthcare inflation in India continues to rise sharply, and a single hospitalisation can significantly disturb retirement finances.

Every retiree should have adequate health insurance along with a dedicated medical emergency corpus.

Retirement planning is incomplete without healthcare planning because medical expenses often become the biggest financial burden in later years.

5) Emotional real estate decisions

Many retirees believe property is the safest investment and use their PF corpus towards the down payment of a house property without fully calculating the loan burden, registration costs, maintenance expenses, and liquidity impact they will have in their retirement period. Investments that are illiquid and lack transparency in pricing should be avoided.

6) Spending the entire corpus too quickly

Foreign holidays, expensive family functions, children’s weddings, or gifting often happen soon after the PF amount is credited. Since the corpus appears large, spending also tends to become emotional rather than planned. But retirement money should ideally be used carefully and systematically because once capital is reduced, rebuilding it becomes extremely difficult.

Retirement is about utilising wealth wisely after accumulation, while ensuring long-term financial security and creating wealth that can eventually be passed on to the next generation.

Bottom line

For many salaried employees, receiving the provident fund (PF) corpus at retirement feels like a financial milestone. After decades of disciplined savings, the lump sum amount can appear large enough to fund post-retirement life comfortably.

Your PF corpus is not just a retirement payout; it is the financial foundation for the next phase of life. But this is also the stage where many retirees make financial mistakes that can quietly erode their retirement security. From withdrawing the entire corpus without a plan to investing in risky products for higher returns, poor decisions can leave retirees financially vulnerable later in life.

Protecting it requires careful planning, disciplined spending, and balanced investing.

Avoiding common mistakes such as overspending, chasing risky returns, ignoring healthcare, or lending excessively can help retirees maintain financial independence and peace of mind throughout retirement.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as financial advice. Retirement planning and investment decisions should be based on an individual’s financial goals, risk appetite, income needs, age, and overall financial situation. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor, tax expert, or investment professional before making any investment or retirement-related decisions. Investment products are subject to market risks, and past performance does not guarantee future returns.

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