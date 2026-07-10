By Amit H L

A SALARY HIKE, an annual bonus or the end of an EMI can all create room to save more for retirement. However, most investors fail to recognise these moments. An account aggregator has the potential to help investors recognise these moments and act on them before they pass.

A salary hike often disappears into lifestyle upgrades, while an EMI that ends is quickly replaced by another expense. The additional financial capacity quietly disappears without strengthening long-term retirement savings. The real challenge isn’t convincing people to save for retirement. It is helping them recognise the moments when saving becomes easier.

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Why these opportunities slip away

The difficulty is that immediate financial priorities almost always take precedence over a goal that may be decades away. When income rises, the instinct is often to improve the present rather than prepare for the future. A salary increase may be used to upgrade one’s lifestyle. A bonus may fund a long-awaited purchase or family holiday. As a result, many of the best opportunities to strengthen retirement savings slip away. The question, then, is whether retirement planning must always depend on memory and self-discipline, or whether it can become more timely, contextual and responsive to the way our financial lives naturally evolve.

Retirement planning

Can technology help investors recognise these opportunities at the right moment?

Imagine receiving a reminder after your annual appraisal suggesting that directing part of your salary hike towards retirement could strengthen your long-term financial security. Or a prompt after a home loan ends recommending that the freed-up EMI become a monthly retirement contribution instead.

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This is where an account aggregator could quietly make a difference. The real promise of an account aggregator

is not better access to financial data. As a regulated, consent-based framework for securely sharing financial information, it opens up the possibility for financial platforms to recognise meaningful changes in an individual’s financial life and prompt timely retirement decisions. Such prompts would always remain subject to the individual’s consent.

For most investors, building a better retirement corpus may not always require earning more or making dramatic changes to their financial lives. More often, it is about recognising the moments when saving becomes easier. If an account aggregator can identify these opportunities, retirement planning could become less dependent on annual resolutions and more integrated with everyday financial decisions.

One salary increment may not transform a retirement corpus. Acting on every salary hike, every bonus and every EMI that comes to an end over a working life certainly can. An account aggregator’s biggest contribution may simply be helping millions of Indians retire better.

The writer is founder & CEO, Floatr Wealth

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Please read all scheme-related documents carefully before investing.

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