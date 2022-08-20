This bank introduces Super Senior Citizen Fixed Deposits – Now get 7.75% on FD for 15 months

Good news for super senior citizens. On the occasion of the International Senior Citizens Day, which will be celebrated on August 21, 2022, RBL Bank has announced the launch of Super Senior Citizen Fixed Deposits, which will pay higher interest rates to super senior citizens.

Thus, by investing their money in this product, super senior citizens – i.e., people aged 80 years and above — can earn interest at a higher rate of 7.75% per annum for 15 months’ time period.

RBL Bank has been offering highly competitive interest rates on all fixed deposits, especially in the 15-month bucket. Under the newly-launched product, the bank will be offering an additional interest rate of 0.75% p.a. on its fixed deposits to super senior citizens, taking the 15-month interest rate to 7.75% p.a.

The fixed deposits can be booked easily through RBL Bank’s website, Internet Banking, RBL MoBank App, Branches and Contact Centre. Additionally, the bank offers Free Doorstep Banking for all senior citizens.

Commenting on the launch of this FD, Surinder Chawla, Head – Retail Liabilities, Fee and Digital Bank, RBL Bank, said, “We are delighted to offer additional rates to our Super Senior Citizens on the occasion of the International Senior Citizens Day. We value the contribution of our Senior Citizens and are launching special rates and services with an endeavour to make banking simple and attractive.”