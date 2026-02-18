In a major move aimed at saving lives during the ‘Golden Hour’, the government recently rolled out the PM RAHAT (Road Accident Victim Hospitalization and Assured Treatment) Scheme with cashless treatment of up to Rs 1.5 lakh per road accident victim. Launched last week, the scheme assures treatment for seven days from the date of accident and seeks to ensure that no victim is denied medical care due to financial constraints.

The scheme was approved by the Prime Minister as the first decision after shifting to new building housing Prime Minister’s Office ‘Seva Teerth’, underlining a citizen-first approach focused on timely medical intervention and financial certainty for hospitals.

Who can apply under PM RAHAT?

Under the Scheme, every eligible road accident victim on any category of road will be entitled to cashless treatment benefits.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, India records a significant number of road accident fatalities every year, and “nearly 50% of road accident deaths can be averted if victims are admitted to hospital within the first hour.”

Integration with the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) 112 helpline ensures access to designated hospitals.

“Road accident victims, Rah-Veer (Good Samaritans), or any person at the accident site may dial 112 to obtain details of the nearest designated hospital and request ambulance assistance,” the ministry said in a PIB release.

What is covered under the Rs 1.5 lakh benefit?

Key features of the PM RAHAT scheme

-Cashless treatment up to Rs 1.5 lakh per victim

-Coverage available for 7 days from the date of accident

Stabilization treatment:

-Up to 24 hours in non-life-threatening cases

-Up to 48 hours in life-threatening cases

-Treatment subject to police authentication on an integrated digital system

The scheme prioritizes life-saving intervention during the Golden Hour, when immediate hospitalization can significantly reduce fatalities.

How does the cashless claims process work?

PM RAHAT is implemented through a technology-driven framework integrating:

-The Electronic Detailed Accident Report (eDAR) platform of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

-The Transaction Management System (TMS 2.0) of the National Health Authority

This integration enables seamless digital linkage from accident reporting, hospital admission, police authentication, treatment administration, and claim processing and final payment.

Police confirmation is required within defined timelines:

-24 hours for non-life-threatening cases

-48 hours for life-threatening cases

-Reimbursement to hospitals will be made through the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (MVAF).

-In insured cases, payment will be drawn from contributions made by General Insurance Companies.

-In uninsured and Hit & Run cases, payment will be made through budgetary allocation by the Government of India.

“Claims approved by the State Health Agency will be paid within 10 days,” the ministry stated, ensuring financial certainty for hospitals and uninterrupted treatment.

Grievance redressal mechanism

Grievances of road accident victims will be addressed by a Grievance Redressal Officer nominated by the District Road Safety Committee chaired by the District Collector / District Magistrate / Deputy Commissioner.

By ensuring Rs 1.5 lakh cashless treatment, structured digital authentication, and assured hospital reimbursement, PM RAHAT aims to strengthen India’s emergency care ecosystem and ensure that no accident victim is denied life-saving treatment due to lack of funds.