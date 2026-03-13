Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to release the 22nd instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme today, March 13, 2026, transferring more than Rs 18,640 crore directly to over 9.32 crore farmers across the country.

According to updates on the PM-Kisan portal, the payment will be released at 5:00 PM from Guwahati, Assam, where the Prime Minister is on a two-day official visit. The funds will be transferred through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) directly into farmers’ bank accounts.

Fewer beneficiaries in the 22nd instalment

Government data shows that the number of beneficiaries under the scheme has gradually declined due to stricter verification checks.

The 21st instalment, released on November 19, 2025, covered 9,35,79,869 farmers. This means around 3.8 lakh fewer beneficiaries are expected to receive the latest instalment.

At its peak, during the 11th instalment (April–July 2022), about 10,48,45,164 farmers received the Rs 2,000 benefit.

Overall, the beneficiary count has reduced by around 1.17 crore farmers over the years as the government tightened verification rules.

Why the number of PM-Kisan beneficiaries is falling

The decline in beneficiary numbers is mainly due to stricter verification processes introduced by the government.

Authorities have been conducting digital checks to identify ineligible, duplicate, or deceased beneficiaries. Only farmers who meet the eligibility conditions and complete mandatory verification continue to receive the payments.

The PM-Kisan portal also notes that several accounts were flagged as “suspected cases falling under exclusion criteria” as per scheme guidelines.

Another key reason is the mandatory e-KYC requirement. Farmers who have not completed e-KYC may not receive the instalment.

The portal states that farmers can complete OTP-based e-KYC online, or visit nearby Common Service Centres (CSC) for biometric verification.

What is the PM-Kisan scheme?

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) is a Central government scheme launched in 2019 to provide income support to eligible farmer families.

Under the scheme:

-Eligible farmers receive Rs 6,000 per year

-The amount is paid in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each

-Payments are made through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) directly to bank accounts

-The scheme mainly covers small and marginal farmers

-e-KYC verification is mandatory to continue receiving benefits

-The scheme aims to support farmers in meeting agricultural and household expenses.

How to check your name in the PM-Kisan beneficiary list

Farmers can check whether their name is included in the beneficiary list online.

Steps to follow-

-Visit the PM-Kisan official portal

-Click on ‘Beneficiary List’

-Select State, District, Sub-District, Block and Village

-Click ‘Get Report’

-The beneficiary list for the selected village will appear. If the farmer’s name is listed, they are eligible to receive the instalment.

How to check PM-Kisan payment status

Farmers can also track whether the instalment has been credited to their account.

Steps to check status:

-Visit the PM-Kisan portal

-Click on ‘Beneficiary Status’

-Enter Aadhaar number, bank account number, or mobile number

-Click ‘Get Data’

-The payment status will be displayed on the screen.

How to complete PM-Kisan e-KYC

Completing e-KYC is mandatory for all registered farmers to continue receiving benefits.

OTP-based e-KYC process

-Visit the PM-Kisan website

-Click on ‘e-KYC’

-Enter your Aadhaar number

-Submit the OTP sent to your registered mobile number

Farmers who face issues with OTP verification can visit the nearest Common Service Centre (CSC) for biometric e-KYC.