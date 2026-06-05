If you’ve been thinking about opening a National Pension System (NPS) account but find the process complicated, a new digital platform could make things much easier for you.

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has introduced the ‘StAR NPS’ platform, developed by BSE Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (BTPL), to simplify subscriber onboarding through Points of Presence (PoPs).

With digital KYC verification, seamless account opening, and direct contribution transfers to the Trustee Bank, the platform aims to offer you a faster and more convenient way to join the NPS ecosystem.

Here’s what the new StAR NPS platform means for prospective NPS subscribers.

Applicability of the StAR NPS platform

According to the PFRDA circular dated 03rd June, 2026, the StAR NPS framework is currently applicable only to:

Resident Indian individuals

Individuals aged 18 years and above, up to 85 years

This means that eligible resident Indians within this age bracket can use the StAR NPS platform for digital onboarding and making NPS contributions. The framework is not currently available for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), corporate subscribers, or other categories not specifically covered under the circular.

“Currently, the ‘StAR NPS’ platform shall be utilised for onboarding of subscribers as well as for processing of contributions under NPS, including the initial contribution at the time of registration and subsequent contributions thereafter. The platform is designed as an assisted digital interface to facilitate seamless entry of subscribers into the NPS ecosystem,” PFRDA said in the circular.

Charges under the StAR NPS Platform

If you open an NPS account under the StAR NPS platform, you will be charged:

Rs 200 plus applicable taxes as the onboarding fee. This charge is in line with the existing Point of Presence (PoP) fee structure.

No additional fee can be charged to subscribers beyond the prescribed onboarding charge at the time of registration.

Any fee for accessing or using the StAR NPS platform itself will be borne by the respective PoP, not by the subscriber.

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Onboarding process under StAR NPS

According to PFRDA, the onboarding procedure will be carried out digitally on the “StAR NPS” platform, where subscriber records will be electronically recorded, and KYC will be completed using CKYC and/or DigiLocker-based verification methods.

After completing the KYC and onboarding procedures successfully, the subscriber can use the platform to make their first contribution towards NPS. The contribution shall be directly remitted to the Trustee Bank, without routing through the accounts of the PoP, thereby eliminating the requirement for fund pooling and reconciliation at the PoP level, according to PFRDA.

After the Trustee Bank confirms receipt of funds, your Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN) is generated through integration with the Central Recordkeeping Agency (CRA) systems.

Fund flow mechanism under StAR NPS

The StAR NPS platform introduces a streamlined fund flow mechanism aimed at reducing operational complexities and speeding up contribution processing.

PFRDA has said in the circular that under the ‘StAR NPS’ framework, subscriber contributions shall be initiated through the ‘StAR NPS’ platform and shall be directly remitted to the Trustee Bank through the integrated payment and banking channels, without routing such funds through the collection accounts of the concerned PoP.

The platform is intended to facilitate seamless digital processing of contributions, eliminate the requirement of fund pooling and manual reconciliation at the PoP level, and enable efficient credit and processing of subscriber contributions within the NPS ecosystem, according to PFRDA.

The turnaround time (TAT) for fund settlement is T+1, where T is the day on which clear funds are received from the subscriber. This timeline may be revised by PFRDA from time to time. Successfully processed transactions through the PoP’s StAR portal are then transferred to the Trustee Bank.

Selection of pension funds

The StAR NPS platform does not restrict or alter the investment choices available to subscribers. Under the framework:

Subscribers retain the freedom to choose their Pension Fund Manager (PFM).

They can select their preferred investment option (such as Active Choice or Auto Choice).

Decisions regarding asset allocation and other investment-related preferences will continue to be based on the subscriber’s choice.

All such selections must comply with the prevailing PFRDA regulations, guidelines, circulars, and operational framework.

StAR NPS withdrawal rules

According to the pension body, the exit and withdrawal applications shall be processed strictly in accordance with the regulations and existing system frameworks.

While BTPL provides the technology infrastructure, regulatory accountability remains with the PoPs, and strict compliance, security, and governance standards continue to apply.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the PFRDA circular dated June 3, 2026, regarding the introduction of the StAR NPS platform. The information provided is for general informational purposes only and should not be construed as financial, legal, or investment advice. NPS rules, charges, eligibility criteria, and operational guidelines are subject to change as per notifications issued by PFRDA from time to time. Readers are advised to refer to the latest official guidelines and consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment or retirement planning decisions.

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