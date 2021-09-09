ITR filing due date for AY 2021-22 extended! Check new deadline to file income tax return

CBDT has extended due dates for filing of Income Tax Returns and various reports of audit for Assessment Year 2021-22.

Keeping in view the difficulties reported by taxpayers and other stakeholders in filing of Income Tax Returns as well as the various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2021-22 under the Income-Tax Act, 1961, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to further extend the due dates for filing of Income Tax Returns and various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2021-22.

The due date of furnishing of Return of Income for the Assessment Year 2021-22, which was 31st July, 2021 under sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act, as extended to 30th September, 2021, is now further extended to 31st December, 2021.

The due date of furnishing of belated/revised Return of Income for the Assessment Year 2021-22, which is 31st December, 2021 as extended to 31st January, 2022, is now further extended to 31st March, 2022.

The income tax department had recently said that a number of technical issues on the new ITR portal are being progressively addressed and 1.19 crore ITRs for 2020-21 fiscal year have been filed so far. Giving updates of activities carried out by taxpayers on the portal, the I-T department said over 8.83 crore unique taxpayers have logged into the portal till September 7, 2021 with a daily average of over 15.55 lakh in September.

Other Extensions

The due date of furnishing of Report of Audit under any provision of the Act for the Previous Year 2020-21, which is 30th September, 2021, as extended to 31st October, 2021, is now further extended to 15th January, 2022.

The due date of furnishing Report from an Accountant by persons entering into international transaction or specified domestic transaction under section 92E of the Act for the Previous Year 2020-21, which is 31st October, 2021, as extended to 30th November, 2021 is now further extended to 31st January, 2022.

The due date of furnishing of Return of Income for the Assessment Year 2021-22, which is 31st October, 2021 under sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act, as extended to 30th November, 2021 is now further extended to 15th February, 2022.

The due date of furnishing of Return of Income for the Assessment Year 2021-22, which is 30th November, 2021 under sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act, as extended to 31st December, 2021 is now further extended to 28th February, 2022.