In the first edition of our ‘Invest Smart’ column, we looked at whether fixed deposits still deserve a place in your portfolio in 2026. At its core, that discussion was about one thing—how to make better investment choices with your money. In this week’s column, we take that conversation a step further. With the new income tax rules now in effect from April 1, many of you are wondering whether to choose the old tax regime or the new one. While it may seem like a tax decision on the surface, it is closely linked to your investment strategy—how much you save, where you invest, and how consistently you build wealth over time.

From April 1, the new income tax rules have officially come into effect, once again bringing the spotlight back on a dilemma for taxpayers — should you stick with the old tax regime or move to the new one?

Over the past couple of years, the government has steadily pushed the new regime by making it the default option and tweaking tax slabs to make it more attractive. On paper, it looks simple — lower tax rates, fewer complications and more money in hand. But does that automatically make it the better choice?

For most individuals, the comparison usually stops at one point: which regime helps save more tax today. However, that may not be the most important question anymore. With deductions like Section 80C, HRA and home loan benefits out of the picture in the new regime, the real impact is not just on your tax outgo but also on your investing behaviour.

Because in the end, it’s not just about how much tax you save, it is also about how much money you actually end up investing and growing over time.

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What has changed and why this debate matters now

Over the past few years, the way you pay taxes and more importantly, the way you invest has quietly changed. The new tax regime is now the default option, which means unless you actively choose otherwise, your income will be taxed under a system that offers lower tax rates but removes most deductions.

At first glance, this may seem like a relief. You may notice a slightly higher in-hand salary every month because you are no longer required to lock money into tax-saving instruments like PPF, ELSS or insurance just to reduce your tax liability. But this is exactly where the real shift lies.

Earlier, a large part of your investing was driven by tax-saving. You invested because you had to — whether it was Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80C or additional deductions through health insurance or home loans. In a way, the system ensured that you saved regularly.

Now, under the new regime, that link is broken. Tax-saving has become optional and so has investing.

This changes your behaviour in a big way: from forced investing to disciplined investing.

Old vs New — what’s the basic difference?

To decide which tax regime works better for you, it’s important to understand the difference in the simplest terms.

Old Tax Regime

-You pay higher tax rates; but you can reduce your taxable income through multiple deductions

-Up to Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80C (PPF, ELSS, LIC, EPF)

-Health insurance under Section 80D

-Benefits like HRA and home loan interest

Good for you if:

-You are already investing regularly

-You have a home loan or pay rent

-You rely on tax-saving options to build savings

New Tax Regime

-You pay lower tax rates but without benefits of most deductions

-You get higher in-hand salary

Good for you if:

-You are early in your career

-You don’t actively invest or claim deductions

-You prefer flexibility over locking money

At a basic level, the old regime rewards you for investing, while the new regime gives you the freedom to decide. But the real impact shows up in what you do with the extra money in hand.

The core question is which one leaves you with more money

To understand this better, look at a simple example. Suppose your annual income is around Rs 12 lakh to Rs 20 lakh — a common range for many salaried, middle-class taxpayers.

Under the old tax regime, if you fully utilise deductions like Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80C, along with benefits such as health insurance (80D) and HRA or home loan interest, your taxable income comes down significantly. This helps you reduce your overall tax outgo.

Under the new tax regime, you don’t get most of these deductions, but you benefit from lower tax rates and wider slab benefits. Firstly, those with an annual income of up to Rs 12.75 lakh (Rs 60,000 87A rebate and Rs 75,000 Standard Deduction) pay ‘Nil’ tax. Those with incomes of more than Rs 12.75 lakh in a financial year, your tax liability may still be lower under the new regime at least in most cases, when compared with tax outgo under the old regime after factoring in all your eligible deductions.

But here’s the key difference.

In the old regime, you are forced to invest Rs 1.5–2 lakh or more to claim those tax benefits. That money gets locked into long-term instruments and builds your savings over time.

In the new regime, that compulsion disappears. You have more cash in hand, but no obligation to invest it.

Old regime = forced discipline

New regime = flexibility, but it requires self-discipline.

Does more in-hand income actually lead to more investing?

This is where the real difference plays out, not in tax slabs, but in your everyday financial behaviour.

When you move to the new tax regime, you may see a higher in-hand salary each month. It feels like you finally have extra money to invest. But in reality, many don’t end up investing this surplus at all.

Instead, it slowly gets absorbed into your lifestyle. You may start spending a little more on food delivery, shopping, subscriptions or small upgrades. This is how lifestyle inflation quietly creeps in without you noticing.

The extra Rs 5,000 a month often disappears faster than we expect.

There’s also the tendency to delay investing. You may think, “I’ll start investing this extra money next month”, but that plan keeps getting pushed as other expenses take priority.

Now compare this with the old tax regime. There, a part of your income is already committed towards investments like PPF, ELSS, or EPF. The money gets locked in before you get a chance to spend it.

In the new regime, there is no such compulsion. Everything depends on your own discipline. The new regime rewards disciplined investors but penalises casual spenders.

Where each regime actually helps you invest more

The right choice between the old and new tax regimes depends less on tax slabs and more on how you manage your money. For most small and middle-class taxpayers, your financial habits play a bigger role than the numbers on paper.

Here’s how it typically works for different types of earners:

1. Salaried + disciplined investor

If you already invest regularly through SIPs, PPF, or NPS and don’t depend on tax-saving as a trigger, the new tax regime may work better for you.

You benefit from lower tax rates, get higher in-hand income and have the freedom to choose investments based on goals, not just Section 80C limits.

In your case, flexibility can actually help you build a better portfolio.

2. Salaried + inconsistent investor

If you tend to invest only when tax-saving deadlines approach, the old tax regime may suit you better.

It forces you to set aside money every year, ensures you build a minimum level of savings and reduces the risk of spending everything you earn.

For you, this ‘forced discipline’ can quietly create long-term wealth.

3. High-income + loan commitments

If you have a home loan, pay insurance premiums and claim multiple deductions, the old regime still remains beneficial.

As you can significantly reduce your taxable income and your effective tax outgo may be lower despite higher rates.

The better regime is not universal, it depends on your financial behaviour.

Investment quality — another key difference

There is another important aspect that often gets ignored in this debate — the quality of your investments.

Under the old tax regime, many people invest with just one goal in mind: saving tax before the deadline. As a result, decisions are often rushed and not always well thought through. You may end up putting money into low-return insurance policies or choosing ELSS funds randomly, without considering your long-term goals or risk appetite.

In such cases, while you do save tax, your overall wealth creation may not be optimal.

The new tax regime changes this approach. Since there is no pressure to invest for deductions, you get the freedom to choose where your money goes based on what actually suits you.

You can allocate money more thoughtfully into:

-SIPs in mutual funds

-Low-cost index funds

-Debt funds for stability

-Or even direct equity, if you understand the risks

The new regime improves the quality of your investments—but only if you use that freedom wisely.

Summing up…

At its core, the choice between the old and new tax regimes goes beyond simple tax calculations. It is not just about how much tax you save this year but about how you manage your money year after year. For small and middle-class taxpayers, this decision can shape a long-term financial journey. One option nudges you towards disciplined, regular investing, while the other gives you flexibility—but also greater responsibility.

In the end, there is no one-size-fits-all answer. The better regime is the one that aligns with your habits and helps you stay consistent with your financial goals. The old regime makes you invest. The new regime gives you the choice to invest. The better option is the one you will actually follow.

Disclaimer:

This column is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment or tax advice. The views expressed are personal and based on current laws and market conditions, which are subject to change. Financial decisions, including investment and tax planning, should be made based on your individual goals, risk appetite, and financial situation. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial or tax advisor before making any decisions.