Digital Life Certificate submission by pensioners to start from October 1, 2021 – Check details

Submission of Digital Life Certificate by various pensioners will soon begin at Jeevan Pramaan Centres (JPCs) at Head Post Offices across the country. The facility of submission of Life Certificates by the pensioners aged 80 years and above will be allowed from 1st October 2021 to 30th November 2021. The remaining pensioners may continue to submit their Life Certificates from 1st November 2021 to 30th November 2021.

In view of the upcoming activity of submission of Digital Life Certificate by pensioners to start from October 1, 2021, the Department of Posts under the Ministry of Communications is making sure to get all the Jeevan Pramaan Centre IDs activated which could be currently inactive. The post offices have been informed to establish the Jeevan Pramaan Centres at the Head Post Offices wherein it has not been established, get their Jeevan Pramaan IDs created and ensure that all Jeevan Pramaan Centre IDs as well as Common Service Centres (CSCs) are activated by 20th Sept, 2021.

Last year, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and keeping in view of the vulnerability of elderly population to Corona Virus, it was decided to extend the existing timeline for submission of Life Certificate. In 2020, all Central Government pensioners were allowed to submit Life Certificate from 1st November, 2020 onward, till 31st December 2020. However, the pensioners in the age group of 80 years and above, were asked to submit Life Certificate from

1st October, 2020 onwards, to 31st December, 2020. During this extended period, the pension continued to be paid by the Pension Disbursing Authorities (PDAs)

uninterrupted.

For online submission of life certificate for pensioners, the process does not involve visiting the bank or post office. In the online submission of life certificate, it can be done even from home. One can opt for ‘Jeevan Pramaan’ an Aadhaar based Digital Life Certificate (DLC) which is an add on facility to the already existing way of submission of Life Certificate in the physical mode. In fact, Jeevan Pramaan is the unique ID that gets generated once the process of DLC is completed. The Jeevan Praman Patra is then automatically processed and sent to the bank branch or the post office as proof that the pensioner is alive.