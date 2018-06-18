8 ways of making additional money without quitting your day job

Money is like an elusive cat which doesn’t come to us as we desire

All of us aspire to become money-wealthy, sadly, money is like an elusive cat which comes to us only after diligent care and purring. A wise man once said that, ” treat your money like an uninvited guest and take good care of it; if treated well it shall keep coming”. Most of us are already working during the day and rely on the pay-check we get at the month end. If we consider the inflationary and present consumption rate, having left with any extra saving can be considered a miracle. However, if we place our cards well and use our abilities in the right direction we can make additional income with out quitting our day jobs.

Here, presenting 8 ways of making additional money without quitting the day job

1) Invest in an Index Fund

Index Funds are mutual funds designed to track the performance of a particular index. In India, the indices are Nifty and Sensex. When an investor purchases a share of an index fund, he or she is purchasing a share of a portfolio that contains the securities in an underlying index. The fund holds the securities in the same proportion of the index. Consequently, when the index increases in value, the fund’s shares increases as well, and vice versa.

Index fund and Market Index move in the same direction.

2) Write a blog

With the advent of web 2.0 and now web 3.0, doors have been opened for everyone aspiring to share their point of views, knowledge and creativity. You can write a blog using a content management system and after gaining a readership, you can make money through ad networks, affiliate marketing, brand collaboration, sponsored posts, text and video advertising.

probable income stream for a blog.

3) Turn your hobby into a side business

Veteran finance writer and entrepreneur, Robert Toru Kiyosaki suggests turning hobby into a side business by observing and learning from our daily behaviors and pattern. If you are an excellent cook then consider starting a weekend class, if you have high naturalist intelligence and like to grow plants and taking care of animals then you can consider opening a subscription based farm, selling flowers and herbs or an in-house animal sitting business.

4) Creating an online course

If you have an expertise in a field and an in-depth knowledge about solving a problem, you can consider articulating it into a course material. There are multiple online course platforms specifically designed to help you market and sell online courses. It includes standalone platforms, all-in-one platforms, marketplace platforms and word press plug-in and customized theme options.

5) Writing Books/E-book

If the nature of your full time job is different than one thing which comes effortlessly to you then writing Books/E-Books is an excellent wealth building strategy. If you identify yourself as a healer, then pour your magical words into a book. If you think you have unique insights about photography then consider writing a book sharing those tips. Moreover, you will be earning unfathomable money even while sleeping.

6) Renting a room of your house

Many a times, our owned flats and houses have one room empty dedicated to guests. And, if you live in a place where tourists and students come from different places then consider renting a room or an entire flat through websites like Airbnb, Booking, TurnKey and HomeAway to name a few. In addition to earning money, you will be able to exchange cultural values, learn a new language and build a sense of community.

Earning additional income even while sleeping is the new norm

7) Offer paid consultancy services

Spend some time in self reflection. Think about your past few days, weeks and months. Have you found yourself giving valuable advice on subjects like management, business, food, dating, fashion and taxation? Do you usually solve people’s problems often on a phone call? Consider monetizing your latent talent by putting a small price tag on your valuable advice.

8) Selling Pre-loved commodities

We are living in an era of consumption and impulsive purchases and if you find your house and living spaces filled with extra commodities like clothes, old jewelry and furniture then you should consider selling it off not only to make some extra money but also to live a more structured and organized life. Websites like Spoyl, Etashee, Olx, Refashioner has made it really easy to create a place utility for our preowned products.