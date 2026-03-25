The share price of Waaree Energies surged nearly 2% in the early trading hours today, March 25 as the company has lined up a series of strategic moves, ranging from capacity expansion to increasing its stake in subsidiaries.

Let’s take a look at the 5 key factors investors need to watch of this renewable sector player –

A big push into glass manufacturing

One of the key announcements is the company’s plan to expand into glass manufacturing through its wholly owned arm, Waaree Green Glass.

The board has approved a capital expenditure of Rs 3,900 crore to set up a plant with a capacity of 2,500 tonnes per day.

The company in its regulatory filing on March 24 said, “Capital Expenditure amounting to Rs. 3900 crores for glass manufacturing plant in its wholly owned subsidiary Waaree Green Glass Private Limited for a capacity of 2500 TPD. The Capex will be funded by mix of Debt and Internal accruals.”

Increasing control in subsidiary business

The company is also raising its stake in another subsidiary, Waaree Transpower. It plans to invest Rs 190 crore to increase its shareholding from around 64% to over 75%.

“the acquisition of additional equity stake in it subsidiary Company, Waaree Transpower Private Limited (formerly known as Kotsons Private Limited), from the current shareholding of 64.04% (as earlier intimated on October 07, 2025) to 75.10% of the paid-up equity share capital of Waaree Transpower Private Limited,” added the company in the exchange filing.

The transaction involves buying additional equity shares through cash and is expected to be completed by June 2026. Since this is a deal within the group, it will be treated as a related party transaction but carried out at market-based pricing.

Global expansion continues

Apart from domestic expansion, the company is also looking at opportunities overseas. Its US-based arm, Waaree Solar Americas Inc, has entered into an agreement to invest $30 million in United Solar Holdings.

New project adds to renewable pipeline

In another development, the company recently secured a project from the Solar Energy Corporation of India. The project involves developing a 300 megawatt wind power facility in Dwarka, Gujarat.

Stock performance

On the stock front, the company has seen steady movement. The share price has surged over 5% in the last two days. On a one-month basis, the stock has delivered a return of around 14%.

Looking at a longer time frame, the company has delivered a return of about 10% in the last six months, while on a yearly basis, the share price has gained 26%. So far in 2026, the stock is up around 4%.