Indian IPO activity was very high in 2025. The data shows around 335–365 IPOs raising Rs 1.9-1.95 trillion (tn) — a record. Mainboard issues (larger company listings) dominated the value share.

The primary market started 2026 relatively subdued, with only a few deals launching in January.

However, an IPO from the much sought after Artificial Intelligence (AI) space is set to hit the market shortly. The company is Fractal Analytics.

Here are the details…

About Fractal Analytics

Fractal Analytics is an Indian global AI and analytics company founded in 2000. It provides AI-driven solutions and analytics services to help businesses make data-driven decisions, understand and predict consumer behaviour, and optimise their operations.

It employs machine learning algorithms, predictive modelling, and big data analytics to deliver actionable insights.

The company serves various sectors – consumer packaged goods, insurance, healthcare, life sciences, retail, technology, and finance.

What Makes This IPO Stand Out?

India’s First Pure-Play AI Company to go Public

Fractal’s IPO is being widely described as the first pure AI company listing in India.

Unlike tech firms with AI components, Fractal is a deep-tech AI and analytics specialist. This makes its IPO a landmark for India’s technology ecosystem.

Deep-Tech & Enterprise AI Play Rather Than Traditional IT

Fractal isn’t a typical IT services firm. It builds advanced AI tools and decision-intelligence platforms used by large global clients to automate critical business decisions and operations — moving toward scalable SaaS-style models.

That distinguishes it from many other Indian tech IPOs that are either services companies or consumer-facing platforms.

Focus on Generative AI & R&D

A portion of the IPO proceeds is earmarked for research & development, especially in generative AI, and scaling its AI product suite — a strategic priority.

Strong Institutional Backing

Fractal has raised funding from marquee global investors like TPG, Apax Partners and Gaja Capital over the years, making its track record and backer confidence attractive to public market investors.

Global and High-Profile Client Base:

The company works with marquee clients – Citi, Costco, Franklin Templeton, Mars, Mondelez, Nationwide, Nestle, Philips, among others.

As of 31 March 2025, the company has worked with 10 of the 20 largest consumer packaged goods companies, 8 of the 20 largest technology media telecommunication (TMT) companies, and 3 of the 20 largest BFSI companies.

Fractal Analytics leverages generative AI along with its partnership with OpenAI, to develop cutting-edge AI products and services. Dual Headquarters and Wide Industry Reach: With bases in Mumbai and New York, the company spans multiple geographies and sectors, from FMCG to telecom.

With bases in Mumbai and New York, the company spans multiple geographies and sectors, from FMCG to telecom. Experienced Leadership and Founder Commitment: The founding leaders remain significant shareholders and are not selling shares in the IPO, signalling confidence in the company’s long-term prospects.

Key Details of Fractal Analytics IPO

Subscription Opens: 9 February 2026

Subscription Closes: 11 February 2026

Basis of Allotment: 12 February 2026

Listing Date (Tentative): 16 February 2026

Price Band: Rs 857 – Rs 900 per share

Lot Size: 16 shares (minimum investment of Rs 14,400 at the upper band)

Fresh Issue: Rs 10.23 bn (capital going to the company)

Offer for Sale (OFS): Rs 18.1 billion (bn).

A Look at the Financials

Particulars (Rs m) FY25 FY24 FY23 Total revenue from operations 27,654 21,963 19,854 EBITDA Margin % 14.4 4.4 22.0 Cash Flow from Operations 3,970 1,595 (306) Profit/(Loss) for the year 2,206 (547) 1,944

(Source: Draft Red Herring Prospectus)

The company’s revenue from operations increased 25.9% to Rs 27,654 m in FY25 from Rs 21,963 m in FY24. Fractal Analytics reported a healthy net profit of Rs 2,206 m in FY25 from a loss in FY24.

These financials show strong revenue growth, profitability improvement, and healthy cash generation ahead of its planned IPO listing plans.

Risk Factors

High Revenue Concentration

Fractal’s revenue is heavily dependent on a small group of “Must Win Clients.” Top 10 clients accounted for 53.8% of total revenue in FY25.

If any of these clients reduce their spending or terminate contracts, it would have a disproportionately large impact on Fractal’s bottom line.

ALSO READ 5 Monopoly Stocks in India to Add to Your Watchlist

US Dependency

While Fractal is an Indian-born company, its business is overwhelmingly tied to the West. Over 65.2% of revenue is generated from the US. Any economic downturn in the US, changes in H-1B visa regulations, or shifts in US data privacy laws (like the CCPA) could severely disrupt their operations.

Technology, Cybersecurity and Data Risk

Fractal processes sensitive client data and uses third-party cloud services. Security breaches, cyberattacks, hacking, data privacy failures, or data quality issues could harm the company’s reputation, lead to litigation, and disrupt operations.

Conclusion

The company has historically showcased a strong ability to innovate by recognising emerging trends in AI, creating new AI solutions, and supporting this through substantial investments in R&D and strategic acquisitions to enhance its expertise.

The IPO offers chance to participate in India’s first AI-focused company to go public, built on a good foundation with significant growth prospects.

Nonetheless, any investment decision should be made only after considering valuations and a thorough evaluation of the risk factors.

Investors should evaluate the company’s fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.

