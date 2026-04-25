The fourth quarter of FY26 has been tough for the Indian equity markets. And within that, one segment that witnessed perhaps the most sustained selling pressure from Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) was the Information Technology (IT) sector .

As per data from the NSDL, FIIs dumped IT stocks worth ₹20,658 crore during the quarter. As a result, the Nifty IT Index ended the quarter down by over 21%.

Having said that, there is one stock – an Artificial Intelligence stock which FIIs bought silently during this period even as they were selling most of its peers.

In fact, during the quarter, FIIs increased their stake by 2.52% points, taking the total holding to 11.08% by the end of the quarter.

The stock? Tata Elxsi Limited .

In this article, we will try to explore the factors potentially driving FIIs to buy this stock amidst sectoral as well as overall market slowdown.

Tata Elxsi: India’s AI Specialist

Tata Elxsi, a Tata Group company, is engaged in offering engineering research and design (ER&D) services for employing businesses. The company follows a design-digital approach for developing and reimagining products, services, and customer experiences of different businesses.

Tata Elxsi uses AI along with IoT, virtual reality, and cloud as the main tools for designing and software development purposes. Apart from designing and development, the company also offers system integration and support services to its clients.

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During Q4FY26, Tata Elxsi won the Google Cloud Gen AI Hackathon for its next-generation manufacturing innovation – TEFabriX – Powered Meta-Automation Solution. This is being regarded as a breakthrough “Swarm” in the AI agents’ space, which can run factory operations autonomously.

Furthermore, the company won the AWS “AI for Bharat” Hackathon for its MedhaOS, which is an AI-powered healthcare operating system. This platform collates clinical, operational, and financial workflow together into a single intelligent ecosystem.

During the quarter, the company launched one of its multi-agentic Gen AI platforms as well. It is DevStudio.ai, which is developed for enhancing automotive software development lifecycle (SDLC) for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), semiconductor companies, and system suppliers.

In fact, Tata Elxsi partnered with KAVIA AI, a software 3.0 AI-powered platform based out of San Francisco, to offer Gen AI solutions for SDLC to different sectors where engineering reliability is one of the crucial things.

FY2026 – A Year Full of Wins

Tata Elxsi mainly operates across three sectors, which are transportation, media & communications, and healthcare, and the company won multiple deals for each of these three sectors throughout the entire fiscal year.

Transportation Segment Key Deals

In the transportation segment, the company won five key deals during the fiscal year.

For Suzuki Motors, the company will set up an exclusive Cloud HIL Centre in Thiruvananthapuram.

Then the company won a multi-year contract from a leading Japanese Automotive OEM for building advanced system designs and simulations.

The next is with a US Aerospace Supplier for whom Tata Elxsi will design and develop an advanced airport guidance system. This is also a multi-year contract offering a multi-year revenue visibility for the company.

Then Tata Elxsi won a major contract from an off-highway equipment manufacturer based in the US. For this OEM, the company will build a next-gen operator information and control system.

Furthermore, the company has been selected as the strategic partner for Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India. Here, both companies are joining hands to develop Software-driven vehicles (SDV) and work on vehicle software engineering as well.

Revenue from the transportation segment grew by 3.6% QoQ during the fourth quarter of FY26.

Media & Communications Segment Key Deals

Tata Elxsi has been selected by one of the US media conglomerates to develop a Unified Rights Intelligence Engine for transforming its fragmented media rights landscape.

Another leading European telecom operator chose Tata Elxsi as its strategic partner for leading a 3-year network transformation journey for entirely shifting to an autonomous network.

The company also won a multi-year, large deal from a Global Video & Broadband CPE Leader.

Revenue from the media and communication business grew by 9.5% QoQ during the January-March quarter.

Healthcare & Life Sciences Segment Key Deals

Finally, coming to the healthcare business segment of Tata Elxsi, which also secured multiple contracts through the fiscal and some of the key deals include a deal with a Europe-based Medtech giant for automating their regulatory workflows using Gen AI. Then the company also won a strategic deal from a global biotech company for developing connected devices for cancer detection.

Another major deal the company received was from an American healthcare giant for developing a next-generation drug preparation system, which can help in transforming critical illness treatment workflows.

Despite major deals across the segment, revenue from this segment declined by 10.5% QoQ.

Railways & Defence: The New Growth Frontiers

India is building Kavach 4.0 for boosting the safety of Indian railways, and Tata Elxsi has joined the movement to lead the hardware and software designing, prototyping, cybersecurity engineering, and safety certification.

Tata Elxsi has partnered with Nova for developing Kavach 4.0, where Nova is the OEM for the Kavach 4.0 project. As anticipated, this phase of Kavach will see an investment of around ₹50,000 crore.

Tata Elxsi’s Entry into the Aerospace and Defence Segment

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) developed CATS Warrior, which is an unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), and Tata Elxsi played an integral role in the development process.

The company designed, engineered, and developed the center fuselage assembly jig for UCAV. The center fuselage section is made of 435 key parts. This center fuselage section of the aircraft accommodates critical systems such as wing attachment frames, fuel storage system, air intake system, and main landing gear.

This project indicates Tata Elxsi’s capabilities in developing aerospace system designs for different aerostructure tools as well.

JSW Motors And Tata Elxsi’s Strategic Partnership

Today, on 24 April 2026, Tata Elxsi and JSW Motors announced their strategic partnership for powering next-gen connected and software-defined mobility solutions. Tata Elxsi will take care of the implementation of the Connected Vehicle Platform and unified customer experience app for JSW Motors’ upcoming vehicle programs.

Financials and Returns

Even though the company won multiple deals during FY26, the sales grew marginally by just 0.8% YoY from ₹3,729 crore in FY25 to ₹3,757 crore in FY26.

The net profit declined by 11% during the period from ₹785 crore to ₹628 crore.

The dividend yield of the company is at 1.76%, which is way higher than the industry median of 0.4%.

The return on capital employed (ROCE) is also higher at 30% compared to the industry median of 20.8%.

Is this AI stock already overvalued?

The stock is currently trading at a price/earnings (PE) of 37.3x, way higher than the industry median of 21.4x, implying a premium valuation. .

1-Year Share Price Chart of Tata Elxsi Limited

Final Thoughts

While the IT sector is facing global headwinds with demand slowdown, back-to-back layoffs, currency depreciation, and geopolitical pressure, this AI company from India is making its way through with continuous innovation and design-led solutions. Having said that, the above-mentioned challenges also took a toll on Tata Elxsi’s business during FY26, irrespective of major order wins and strategic partnerships.

So, to keep an eye on how the company performs in the future, you can add this stock to your watchlist and see whether the massive orderbook actually helps in scaling revenue and profits or not in the years to come.

Disclaimer:

We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points, and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educational purposes only.

Maumita Mitra is a seasoned writer specializing in demystifying the world of investment for a broad audience. She has a keen eye for detail and a knack for explaining complex financial concepts in the simplest manner possible.

Disclosure: The writer and her dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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