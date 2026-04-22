Small and midcap stocks have staged a recovery to pre-war levels in April 2026, but a detailed strategy note by Nuvama suggests that the strength in prices does not rest on equally strong fundamentals. The brokerage says valuations remain above long-term averages across measures, even after two years of sideways movement.

Earnings growth expectations appear stretched when compared with the current economic backdrop, and that mismatch could limit returns over the medium term. While liquidity and domestic institutional flows continue to support markets, the report indicates that a sustained rally may need stronger triggers than those currently visible.

Nuvama on SMID valuations

Nuvama Wealth Management says the valuation picture across small and midcap stocks remains stretched despite a period of consolidation. The brokerage notes that the BSE SmallCap and Midcap 400 index is trading at around 4 times price to book value in April 2026, compared with about 2.8 times over the long term. This gap suggests that prices have not adjusted enough to bring valuations closer to historical norms.

The firm adds that the premium is visible not just in absolute terms but also in comparison with large-cap stocks and global peers. SMIDs are trading at about a 40% premium to large caps, which is significantly above the long-term average of about 20%.

“SMID valuations today are 1SD expensive across metrics,” the report says.

Nuvama notes that earlier periods with similar valuation levels have not delivered strong five-year returns, with compounded growth often staying below 5%. The brokerage says that the current starting point leaves limited room for expansion in multiples unless earnings growth accelerates meaningfully.

Nuvama on earnings outlook

The brokerage expresses caution on earnings projections for SMID companies over the next two years. Consensus estimates suggest profit growth of about 22% compounded annually from financial year 2026 to financial year 2028, but Nuvama says the broader economic context does not fully support such expectations.

The report points out that earlier rebounds in earnings were backed by strong policy action or pent up demand. Those conditions are not present in the current cycle. Household incomes remain under pressure, corporate capital expenditure has slowed and government spending capacity is limited.

“Sharp rebound a la Covid 19 or the Russia Ukraine war is unlikely,” the report says.

The brokerage also notes that credit growth is being driven by segments such as gold loans and small business lending, which tend to substitute income rather than generate new economic activity. That limits the potential for a broad based earnings recovery.

Nuvama on range bound market movement

Nuvama expects the SMID segment to remain within a narrow trading band in the near term. The report notes that the index has been moving between 11,000 and 13,000 levels for nearly two years, and recent gains have only taken it back to the upper end of that range.

The brokerage says that without a meaningful improvement in earnings or a supportive policy trigger, a sustained move higher may remain difficult. At the same time, strong liquidity conditions are likely to prevent a deep correction.

“Expect SMIDs to be range bound until fresh stimulus arrives or valuations turn cheap,” the firm says.

This suggests that the market may continue to oscillate within a defined band rather than move decisively in one direction.

Nuvama on relative premium to large caps

The report notes that SMID stocks continue to trade at a premium to large caps even though their earnings growth advantage has faded. In earlier cycles, small and midcap stocks traded at a discount when growth differentials narrowed, but the current situation is different.

Nuvama says the premium to large caps is now near record levels, even as forward earnings growth has remained flat over the past year. This disconnect between valuation and growth raises concerns about sustainability.

“Valuation premiums look particularly high in the context of weak earnings differential,” the report says.

The brokerage also points out that similar premiums exist when compared with global peers, including both emerging markets and the United States, even though growth rates are no longer higher.

Nuvama on valuations versus interest rates

The brokerage also compares equity valuations with the interest rate environment to assess relative attractiveness. Nuvama notes that earnings yield for SMIDs is around 4% while India’s bond yield is about 7% in April 2026. This gap suggests that equities are offering lower returns than fixed income at present levels.

Such a situation is typically seen only when growth prospects are strong, which is not the case currently. The report notes that forward earnings growth has remained flat for about two years.

“This is a historical anomaly,” the report says while discussing the gap between earnings yield and bond yields.

The brokerage adds that unless growth improves or interest rates decline, the current valuation levels may be difficult to sustain.

Nuvama on support factors for equities

Despite its cautious stance, Nuvama identifies factors that are supporting equity markets at current levels. The brokerage points to strong domestic institutional investor flows, easy liquidity conditions and improved balance sheets of SMID companies.

These elements are helping maintain stability in the market even in the absence of strong earnings growth. The report suggests that these factors could prevent a sharp decline, even if upside remains limited.

“Easy liquidity, sustained DII flows, and strong SMID balance sheets would preempt a breakdown,” the report says.

This combination of liquidity and domestic participation continues to act as a cushion against downside risks.

Nuvama on stock selection approach

Nuvama outlines its approach to identifying opportunities within the SMID universe through its RRR framework, which includes restructurers, reinvestors and rewarders. The brokerage prefers companies that show improving margins, consistent reinvestment and strong cash flows.

The report also notes that consumption-orientated sectors and export-driven businesses may offer relatively better prospects compared with capital expenditure-focused segments, given current policy support.

“We find attractive bottom-up ideas, especially in consumption and exports,” the firm says.

This indicates that while the broader market may face constraints, selective opportunities remain available.

Conclusion

Nuvama Wealth Management presents a measured view on small and midcap equities at current levels. Prices have recovered, but valuations remain elevated and earnings growth may not match expectations.

The brokerage expects markets to stay within a defined range unless stronger triggers emerge. Liquidity and domestic participation continue to provide support, which may limit downside, but the overall outlook suggests moderate returns rather than a strong uptrend over the medium term.

Disclaimer: Market analysis and brokerage reports are intended for informational purposes and do not constitute a specific offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities. Given the high volatility and valuation risks associated with small and midcap (SME) stocks, investors should exercise caution and consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor to ensure alignment with their risk profile and financial goals.

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