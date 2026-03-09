Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India On 9 March 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹263, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹263,410, reflecting a loss of 1.85% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,634. Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 263 268 4.97 1.85% 10 gm 2,634 2,684 49.70 1.85% 1 Kg 263,410 268,380 4,970.00 1.85% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver tumbled more than 4% to around $80 per troy ounce on Monday, extending losses from the previous week as a stronger US dollar and reduced expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts pressured prices.

Oil prices surged above $100 per barrel for the first time since 2022 as the Iran conflict entered its second week, raising concerns about renewed global inflation. Higher energy costs also increased worries about slowing global growth, potentially weakening industrial demand for silver.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Technically, silver could drift toward $72 in the near term. Below this, pressure can take support at $58, while Resistance is now at $94. “MCX Silver May may drop to Rs. 2.62 lakh per kg as sentiment in the world markets is bearish amid a rising dollar,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities.

Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 262 ( 6.46 ) 2,623 ( 64.60 ) 262,250 ( 6,460.00 ) Bangalore 262 ( 6.48 ) 2,621 ( 64.80 ) 262,110 ( 6,480.00 ) Chennai 263 ( 6.50 ) 2,627 ( 65.00 ) 262,660 ( 6,500.00 ) Delhi 261 ( 6.46 ) 2,615 ( 64.60 ) 261,450 ( 6,460.00 ) Hyderabad 262 ( 6.49 ) 2,623 ( 64.90 ) 262,310 ( 6,490.00 ) Kolkata 263 ( 4.96 ) 2,631 ( 49.60 ) 263,060 ( 4,960.00 ) Mumbai 263 ( 4.97 ) 2,634 ( 49.70 ) 263,410 ( 4,970.00 ) Pune 263 ( 4.97 ) 2,634 ( 49.70 ) 263,410 ( 4,970.00 ) Surat 264 ( 4.97 ) 2,638 ( 49.70 ) 263,760 ( 4,970.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

