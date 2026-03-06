Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India On 6 March 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹266, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹265,980, reflecting a gain of 1.42% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,660. Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 266 262 3.73 1.42% 10 gm 2,660 2,623 37.30 1.42% 1 Kg 265,980 262,250 3,730.00 1.42% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver moved toward $84 per troy ounce on COMEX as the broader precious metals complex recovered, though the metal remains on course to register a weekly loss exceeding 10%. The decline followed heightened demand for the US dollar amid intensifying geopolitical tensions as the US-Israeli offensive against Iran entered its seventh day, with Tehran launching fresh missile and drone strikes across the Gulf.

Surging oil prices added to inflation worries, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve may delay rate cuts until September or October rather than July. Recent US economic data also pointed to resilient momentum, including lower jobless claims, stronger productivity growth, reduced job cuts, and faster-than-expected expansion in the services sector.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Markets now await the February NFP data, with expectations for 59K job additions and the unemployment rate steady at 4.3%, with speeches from Fed officials.

Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 267 ( 3.71 ) 2,668 ( 37.10 ) 266,840 ( 3,710.00 ) Bangalore 266 ( 3.74 ) 2,662 ( 37.40 ) 266,190 ( 3,740.00 ) Chennai 267 ( 3.74 ) 2,668 ( 37.40 ) 266,750 ( 3,740.00 ) Delhi 266 ( 3.72 ) 2,655 ( 37.20 ) 265,520 ( 3,720.00 ) Hyderabad 266 ( 3.74 ) 2,664 ( 37.40 ) 266,400 ( 3,740.00 ) Kolkata 266 ( 3.72 ) 2,656 ( 37.20 ) 265,620 ( 3,720.00 ) Mumbai 266 ( 3.73 ) 2,660 ( 37.30 ) 265,980 ( 3,730.00 ) Pune 266 ( 3.73 ) 2,660 ( 37.30 ) 265,980 ( 3,730.00 ) Surat 266 ( 3.73 ) 2,663 ( 37.30 ) 266,330 ( 3,730.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

