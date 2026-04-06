Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India On 6 April 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹233, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹232,870, reflecting a loss of 0.04% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,329. Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 233 233 0.09 0.04% 10 gm 2,329 2,330 0.90 0.04% 1 Kg 232,870 232,960 90.00 0.04% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver dropped toward $72 per ounce on Monday, continuing its downward trend as geopolitical tensions intensified following fresh threats and deadlines related to Iran.

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Despite ongoing conflict, silver has fallen more than 20% since tensions began, as rising energy prices have driven inflation concerns and strengthened expectations of higher interest rates. This has reduced the appeal of non-yielding assets like silver.

Outlook for Silver Investors

The metal has underperformed its typical safe-haven role, facing selling pressure from forced liquidations as investors moved funds to offset losses in other asset classes amid heightened market volatility.

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Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 233 ( 0.09 ) 2,332 ( 0.90 ) 233,170 ( 90.00 ) Bangalore 233 ( 0.09 ) 2,331 ( 0.90 ) 233,050 ( 90.00 ) Chennai 234 ( 0.09 ) 2,335 ( 0.90 ) 233,540 ( 90.00 ) Delhi 232 ( 0.09 ) 2,325 ( 0.90 ) 232,460 ( 90.00 ) Hyderabad 233 ( 0.10 ) 2,332 ( 1.00 ) 233,230 ( 100.00 ) Kolkata 233 ( 0.09 ) 2,326 ( 0.90 ) 232,560 ( 90.00 ) Mumbai 233 ( 0.09 ) 2,329 ( 0.90 ) 232,870 ( 90.00 ) Pune 233 ( 0.09 ) 2,329 ( 0.90 ) 232,870 ( 90.00 ) Surat 233 ( 0.09 ) 2,332 ( 0.90 ) 233,170 ( 90.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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