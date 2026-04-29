Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India

On 29 April 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹239, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹238,969, reflecting a gain of 0.42% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,390.

Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 239 238 1.00 0.42% 10 gm 2,390 2,380 9.99 0.42% 1 Kg 238,969 237,970 999.00 0.42% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver hovered near $73 per ounce after a sharp decline of more than 3% in the previous session, as geopolitical tensions and inflation concerns weighed on sentiment.

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The closure of the Strait of Hormuz disrupted around 20% of global oil flows, with the IEA calling it the largest supply shock on record.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Rising inflation expectations have led investors to anticipate prolonged higher interest rates or further tightening, reducing the appeal of non-yielding assets like silver. Meanwhile, the BOJ maintained its policy rate, while central banks in the US, EU, UK, and Canada are set to announce decisions, adding to market uncertainty.

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Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 239 ( 1.00 ) 2,393 ( 10.01 ) 239,284 ( 1,001.00 ) Bangalore 239 ( 1.00 ) 2,392 ( 10.00 ) 239,156 ( 1,000.00 ) Chennai 240 ( 1.00 ) 2,397 ( 10.02 ) 239,667 ( 1,002.00 ) Delhi 239 ( 1.00 ) 2,386 ( 9.98 ) 238,557 ( 998.00 ) Hyderabad 239 ( 1.00 ) 2,393 ( 10.01 ) 239,343 ( 1,001.00 ) Kolkata 239 ( 1.00 ) 2,387 ( 9.98 ) 238,655 ( 998.00 ) Mumbai 239 ( 1.00 ) 2,390 ( 9.99 ) 238,969 ( 999.00 ) Pune 239 ( 1.00 ) 2,390 ( 9.99 ) 238,969 ( 999.00 ) Surat 239 ( 1.00 ) 2,393 ( 10.01 ) 239,284 ( 1,001.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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