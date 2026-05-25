Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India

On 25 May 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹277, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹276,500, reflecting a gain of 1.73% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,765.

Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 277 272 4.70 1.73% 10 gm 2,765 2,718 47.00 1.73% 1 Kg 276,500 271,800 4,700.00 1.73% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver prices are trending up on the back of a weak dollar and a slip in oil prices over growing optimism over a prospective peace deal between US and Iran. A soft dollar makes precious assets like silver less expensive for overseas currency holders, thereby increasing demand.

The white metal gained momentum as market sentiment lifted with US President Donald Trump announcing that deal with Tehran was “largely negotiated” adding that the chokepoint- Strait of Hormuz, which transits around one-fifth of global energy flows could also reopen.

However, US officials added that the deal could drift apart as well. Traders currently price in no rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve for this year.

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Majority of market participants expect the central bank to increase rates by a quarter-basis-points later in December. Higher interest rates reduce the appeal of non-interest bearing assets.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Analysts suggest silver prices may remain range-bound in the near term as markets monitor the prospective peace deal between US and Iran. For cues on silver prices, markets will monitor remarks delivered by new US Fed chair Kevin Warsh, who sworn in on Friday.

Traders will look out for US GDP data, and further developments in Middle East negotiations.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 277 ( 4.70 ) 2,769 ( 47.00 ) 276,860 ( 4,700.00 ) Bangalore 277 ( 4.70 ) 2,767 ( 47.00 ) 276,710 ( 4,700.00 ) Chennai 277 ( 4.71 ) 2,773 ( 47.10 ) 277,300 ( 4,710.00 ) Delhi 276 ( 4.69 ) 2,760 ( 46.90 ) 276,020 ( 4,690.00 ) Hyderabad 277 ( 4.71 ) 2,769 ( 47.10 ) 276,940 ( 4,710.00 ) Kolkata 276 ( 4.69 ) 2,761 ( 46.90 ) 276,130 ( 4,690.00 ) Mumbai 277 ( 4.70 ) 2,765 ( 47.00 ) 276,500 ( 4,700.00 ) Pune 277 ( 4.70 ) 2,765 ( 47.00 ) 276,500 ( 4,700.00 ) Surat 277 ( 4.70 ) 2,769 ( 47.00 ) 276,860 ( 4,700.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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