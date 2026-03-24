Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India On 24 March 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹217, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹216,570, reflecting a loss of 2.70% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,166. Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 217 223 6.01 2.70% 10 gm 2,166 2,226 60.10 2.70% 1 Kg 216,570 222,580 6,010.00 2.70% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

The rate of Silver fell below $67 per troy ounce, remaining under pressure amid heightened West Asia tensions as Iran denied holding talks with the US to end the conflict. Tehran dismissed President Donald Trump’s announcement as an attempt to influence financial markets and launched new attacks on US targets, while Israel continued strikes against Iran.

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On Monday, silver had staged a sharp intraday rebound after Trump postponed planned US strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure and claimed negotiations were underway. The outcome of any talks and the potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz remain highly uncertain, keeping inflation risks elevated.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Silver had fallen as much as 37% from its March peak as rising energy prices stoked inflation concerns and reinforced expectations of further interest rate hikes. “MCX Silver May futures are likely to drop to Rs 2.18 lakh per kg. On the flip side, Rs 2.25 lakh per kg is resistance,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Indusind Securities.

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Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 217 ( 6.03 ) 2,169 ( 60.30 ) 216,860 ( 6,030.00 ) Bangalore 217 ( 6.02 ) 2,167 ( 60.20 ) 216,740 ( 6,020.00 ) Chennai 217 ( 6.05 ) 2,172 ( 60.50 ) 217,200 ( 6,050.00 ) Delhi 216 ( 5.99 ) 2,162 ( 59.90 ) 216,200 ( 5,990.00 ) Hyderabad 217 ( 6.02 ) 2,169 ( 60.20 ) 216,920 ( 6,020.00 ) Kolkata 216 ( 5.99 ) 2,163 ( 59.90 ) 216,290 ( 5,990.00 ) Mumbai 217 ( 6.01 ) 2,166 ( 60.10 ) 216,570 ( 6,010.00 ) Pune 217 ( 6.01 ) 2,166 ( 60.10 ) 216,570 ( 6,010.00 ) Surat 217 ( 6.03 ) 2,169 ( 60.30 ) 216,860 ( 6,030.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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