Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India

On 21 May 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹271, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹271,310, reflecting a loss of 0.99% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,713.

Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 271 274 2.70 0.99% 10 gm 2,713 2,740 27.00 0.99% 1 Kg 271,310 274,010 2,700.00 0.99% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver jumped about 3% to settle at $75.85. Bullion recovered as crude oil prices eased on renewed US-Iran diplomatic optimism and signs of resumed tanker movement through the Strait of Hormuz, while a weaker US dollar further supported precious metals.

ALSO READ Silver Rate Today 20th May 2026: Silver is up by 1.09%; check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad

Moreover, Trump stated that negotiations with Iran were in the final stage, though Iran warned that any renewed aggression could trigger a wider regional conflict. Meanwhile, minutes from the Fed’s April meeting showed policymakers still see the possibility of further rate hikes if inflation remains elevated.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Today, metal surged on optimism surrounding a potential US-Iran peace agreement, but hawkish Federal Reserve expectations dragged prices amid anticipation of firm US jobless claims, housing data, and Flash PMI readings supporting higher interest rates.

ALSO READ Gold Rate Today 20th May 2026: Gold is up by 0.54%; check prices in Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru

Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 272 ( 2.68 ) 2,717 ( 26.80 ) 271,670 ( 2,680.00 ) Bangalore 272 ( 2.71 ) 2,715 ( 27.10 ) 271,520 ( 2,710.00 ) Chennai 272 ( 2.71 ) 2,721 ( 27.10 ) 272,100 ( 2,710.00 ) Delhi 271 ( 2.70 ) 2,708 ( 27.00 ) 270,840 ( 2,700.00 ) Hyderabad 272 ( 2.71 ) 2,717 ( 27.10 ) 271,740 ( 2,710.00 ) Kolkata 271 ( 2.70 ) 2,710 ( 27.00 ) 270,950 ( 2,700.00 ) Mumbai 271 ( 2.70 ) 2,713 ( 27.00 ) 271,310 ( 2,700.00 ) Pune 271 ( 2.70 ) 2,713 ( 27.00 ) 271,310 ( 2,700.00 ) Surat 272 ( 2.70 ) 2,717 ( 27.00 ) 271,670 ( 2,700.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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